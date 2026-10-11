12 Classic Tech Inventions From The 1970s That Shaped The Modern World

Today, we take all kinds of technological advances for granted, as they've been a part of our lives for a long time. While your latest iPhone and the Nintendo Switch 2 are relatively new products, they owe their existence to the devices that preceded them. Your phone, which you may be reading this article on right now, is the end result of technological advances dating back decades, with some going back to the 1970s.

You wouldn't think that while looking at your phone, but the incremental technological gains that resulted in today's technology began long ago. In fact, you can highlight some tech inventions from the 1970s and draw a line right to what you're holding in your hand, which is fascinating considering how ancient '70s tech seems by comparison. The decade had plenty of great innovations in a number of areas, including telecommunications, video games, displays, cameras, and much more, many of which younger generations may not be familiar with.

Whether it's your phone, your laptop computer, your car, or anything else you interact with daily, there's a good chance that it can be tied back to '70s tech, which makes the decade that gave the world disco and "Star Wars" one of the most important of the 20th century. Here are 12 classic tech inventions released between 1970 and 1979 that helped shape the modern world.