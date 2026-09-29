How WWII's Hand-Held & Backpack Radios Helped Shape Today's Wireless Communication

During World War I, ground communications relied on various methods, including runners and long wires connecting links in a small, closed network. The former were people who literally ran from one area to another to carry messages, which is the central plot of the film "1917." Wires were often cut or damaged in attacks, so the military eventually upgraded to wireless communications. That said, the systems employed during World War II weren't much like the phone you might be reading this article on, but they did help shape the technology that went into it.

It may seem counterintuitive, but the brand-new iPhone 18 Pro probably wouldn't exist were it not for WWII communications systems like the SCR-300. The backpack radio holds a place in history, as it's the first radio given the name "walkie-talkie" because, well, you can walk and talk while using it. The Galvin Manufacturing Company produced the SCR-300 and other communications gear used by the United States during the war.

While you may not be familiar with that name, it's now called Motorola, which is the same company that pioneered cellular technology decades later. The SCR-300 offered a significant leap in radio communications technology, which is something we often take for granted in the 21st century. Cell phones use radio waves just like the SCR-300, though at a much higher frequency and with encryption. Regardless, hand-held communications gear and backpack radios like the SCR-300 laid the foundation for what would eventually evolve into the 21st century's modern cellular telecommunications networks.