Here's What The First-Ever Arcade Machine Is Worth Today
In an age wherein entertainment wasn't found in the palm of your hand, arcades were once a place wherein gamers made core memories, like bonding with siblings, after-school hangouts, and even a few first dates. Because of this, it's not at all surprising that some people are willing to pay a lot of money to keep the past alive or at least have some of it in their private collections.
In November 2023, Heritage Auctions held a Video Games Signature Auction in Dallas, Texas, which featured several record-breaking sales in the gaming category, including the most expensive arcade cabinet ever sold. In a press release, Heritage Auctions announced the sale of a 1973 Computer Space arcade game to the tune of $45,600 on the event's first day. A shooting game based in space, Computer Space is the brainchild of the men behind Atari, Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney.
When it comes to vintage gaming systems, prices are often based on their historical importance, overall condition, rarity, and perhaps, in a more emotional note, the number of people who feel nostalgic about the system. In many ways, Computer Space hits all these characteristics, which is probably why it sold for so much. In fact, not many people know that the game actually predates even the company itself, which was formed a year later using its profits.
What makes Computer Space special
Inspired by a visit to an amusement park, Bushnell sought to create a coin-operated video game, which was eventually commissioned by Nutting Associates. While Heritage Auctions mentions that it's technically the pioneer in terms of commercially produced video games, IGN reported that it only sold 1,500 units during its actual release. Despite not flying off the shelves, the game's profits paved the way for what we now know as arcade cabinets and the entire culture around the classic electronic arcades in the years that followed. The creation of Computer Space also helped develop the technology that would eventually make gaming more affordable for the average person: Spot Motion Circuit. According to IGN, Spot Motion Circuit was essentially to screen movement mechanics using more accessible technology.
Aside from its role in gaming history, Computer Space is also a memorable part of American pop culture history. Made of fiberglass with unique curves, Heritage Auctions shares that it graced the screen for cult classic films in the years that followed, such as Steven Spielberg's "Jaws". In 2025, it is even set to return in the Cradle of Aviation Museum's The Arcade Age exhibit. While Atari as a company has lost a lot of its shine in recent decades, it has made a few attempts to connect with modern gamers, such as releasing the Atari 2600+ and a retro gaming smartwatch.
What is Atari up to today?
Arcade machines aren't the only gaming systems fetching collectors their retirement funds. During the same event, Heritage Auctions also proudly broke a few other records, including the iconic 1986 Nintendo Entertainment System Deluxe Set Console. The unopened sample, which was sold for $120,000, also included two boxed games. While not necessarily worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, there are plenty of other old-school Atari gaming systems that are also still in demand.
Previously, we've mentioned the sale of the rare Atari Cosmos, which didn't even officially hit the market. With only two known working devices known to exist, this piece of gaming history sold for more than $25,000 (even if it's just for display). Plus, although they may not be auction-worthy, there are likely other Atari devices tucked away in your attic that might also net you a few unexpected bucks. For example, we've shared before how the Atari Jaguar can still net you over a thousand dollars.
But if you prefer more modern variants of the Atari arcade experience, you can still get a brand new Asteroids Recharged: Pro Arcade Edition for $5,999, but only if you're based in the United States. Alternatively, you can also get the Atari 50 Micro Player Pro for $39.99 or the Atari 50 Nano Player Pro for $29.99. After all, healing our inner children includes being able to buy things that we were not able to when we didn't have adult money yet.