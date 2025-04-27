Here's What The First-Ever Arcade Machine Is Worth Today

In an age wherein entertainment wasn't found in the palm of your hand, arcades were once a place wherein gamers made core memories, like bonding with siblings, after-school hangouts, and even a few first dates. Because of this, it's not at all surprising that some people are willing to pay a lot of money to keep the past alive or at least have some of it in their private collections.

Advertisement

In November 2023, Heritage Auctions held a Video Games Signature Auction in Dallas, Texas, which featured several record-breaking sales in the gaming category, including the most expensive arcade cabinet ever sold. In a press release, Heritage Auctions announced the sale of a 1973 Computer Space arcade game to the tune of $45,600 on the event's first day. A shooting game based in space, Computer Space is the brainchild of the men behind Atari, Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney.

When it comes to vintage gaming systems, prices are often based on their historical importance, overall condition, rarity, and perhaps, in a more emotional note, the number of people who feel nostalgic about the system. In many ways, Computer Space hits all these characteristics, which is probably why it sold for so much. In fact, not many people know that the game actually predates even the company itself, which was formed a year later using its profits.

Advertisement