5 Credit Card-Style Multitools Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Part of what's fun about modern engineering is figuring out the best ways to optimize tools in terms of size and functionality. In the creation of everyday carry mini multitools, you might be surprised how many different functions you can fit into a single tool, not to mention how small you can make that tool, with the right design. A relatively recent product of this pursuit of engineering cleverness is the credit card-style multitool, a newer class of multitools specifically designed to be compact enough to fit in one of the card slots in your wallet.

Quite a few credit card-style multitools have emerged in recent years, many of which are available for purchase on Amazon. While, in theory, you would only ever need one of these tools, there is something appealing about them, especially those with a large number of advertised functions. If you're looking for a new card multitool, either to be ready for any eventuality or just because you think they're cool, consider one of these products.