DJI Osmo 360 II Review: An Awesome Upgrade (If You Find Out Where To Buy It)

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DJI is a relative newcomer to the 360 camera space, and the DJI Osmo 360 II is their opportunity to fix some of the problems that come with expanding into a new product category. I had a lot of praise for the original Osmo 360 camera, but also a number of caveats that needed fixing. If they can do that with the Osmo 360 II, then this will become a much more competitive option for creators.

360 cameras offer an appealing level of flexibility to creators. For those with high levels of creative skill, they deliver enormous potential for innovative filmmaking. For those at a lower skill level, 360 cameras moderate the learning curve in some key ways; you can't so easily miss a shot when you're recording every direction at once. The high level of performance the Osmo 360 II delivers (at least on paper), benefits creators of every level of capability.

As when I reviewed the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and DJI Osmo Pocket 4P, DJI paid for expenses involved with traveling to Canada to test the Osmo 360 II, as their new cameras are being blocked from import in the U.S. at this time.

I had just two days in which to test the camera, but I made the most out those two days, packing in nearly 24 hours of thorough testing into that span of time. Once I had the many hours worth of footage I captured back home, I was able to thoroughly evaluate its capabilities through dozens of hours of video editing. DJI had no input on what I did with the camera, nor on the content of this review.