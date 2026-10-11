10 Of The Highest-Rated All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy For Your Truck Or SUV
City drivers won't face any issues using stock tires, with annual servicing and mechanic advice all it takes to assess their tires' health. This isn't a luxury that people living in the countryside can afford, especially if they drive heavier vehicles like SUVs or trucks. Their tires need to handle terrains beyond tarmac. Mud, dirt roads, gravel, sand, and snow are all adverse terrain types that require the traction, grip, and stability only all-terrain tires provide.
Sure, you can choose tires suited to a particular terrain and follow some tire tips to make a difference, but that isn't ideal for people who know they'll travel on highways and motorways from time to time. That's why it's important to choose the best all-terrain tires on the market, tested thoroughly by professionals. If you're in the market for these tires, check out these reliable options, perfect for your truck or SUV.
BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3
Since its inception in 1870, BFGoodrich has done a good job positioning itself as a market leader in all-terrain tires. Fast-forward to 2024, when the company released the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3. It boasts major improvements over the previous KO2 model — the tread shoulder blocks now feature a serrated design, with mud-phobic bars that shake off sludge that may get stuck on the tire treads during your travels. Speaking of which, the dog-bone tread pattern has been tweaked for even load distribution, helping the tires perform better on the road and off it. The rubber compound is also improved to prevent bruising or splitting.
How does this translate to real-world performance? Most professionals agree the tires perform well across multiple terrain types. All-terrain tires usually show the most mixed performance in the snow, but the KO3 was very competent here. DoubleClutch was especially impressed by how much control these tires gave them in the snow, helping them drive competently in slippery conditions. The tires run very quietly on paved roads and provide enough grip and traction on muddy surfaces.
Toyo Open Country A/T III
The Toyo Open Country A/T III is another excellent option for people who want a robust all-terrain tire. The tread design and overall construction are a notch above the A/T II. The new tire compound is something Toyo is clearly proud of, given that they let you enjoy a trial period of up to 500 miles and offer two different kinds of warranties given the tire type — P/Euro-Metric size tires have a warranty for 65,000 miles, while this upper limit is reduced to 50,000 miles for LT and flotation sizes.
All-terrain tires usually offer jack-of-all-trades performance, so it's not unusual to hit snags in extreme conditions. However, the Toyo Open Country A/T III delivered excellent grip and traction across a wide range of terrain types, impressing multiple professional reviewers in their tests. Performance in snowy conditions is a highlight, since the 3PMSF "Mountain Snowflake" rating means mountain driving won't be an issue.
The sole exception, according to AutoGuide, is muddy surfaces. Still, despite this minor snag, which isn't even a big deal unless you drive cross-country in the rain quite a bit, the A/T III's performance is fairly admirable otherwise.
Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015
If you're looking for a 3PMSF-rated tire, the Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015 is another option to keep in mind. As the rating suggests, this all-terrain tire is quite viable in the snow, with multiple professionals agreeing that it provides plenty of grip and control in frosty conditions. Don't expect it to match a proper winter tire on slippery, refrozen terrain, but people who want a versatile tire instead of a dedicated one will find the G015 delivers excellent all-round performance.
People who enjoy a quiet drive will appreciate how silent the G015 is on the road. The tire uses the Enduro Compound, which helps you handle your car well in any temperature. Braking also feels more controlled, and traction improves in the snow. GearJunkie tested this tire on wet roads and appreciated the control it offers, with the tread depth providing traction that prevents slipping or loss of control.
Nokian Outpost AT All Terrain Tire
No matter how competent a tire is on varied terrain, it's for naught if the driving experience is subpar. This isn't a problem for the Nokian Outpost AT All Terrain Tire, with numerous professional reviewers agreeing that the sense of control they felt while driving on this tire was great. GearJunkie said they're among the quietest all-terrain tires they've ever tested, though don't expect them to be as quiet on the road as stock tires. Handling and grip are stellar, though the tires do throw more stones as they drive when they're new.
Whether you're driving on dirt, mud, or snow, the Nokian Outpost AT performs excellently across all surfaces. Reviewers appreciate the grip this tire offers on slick surfaces, with most tests noting only minor issues in very muddy conditions. At 45 pounds, it's slightly lighter than most all-terrain tires, thanks to the HL (High Load) rating instead of the LT (Light Truck) rating. Still, if you have an SUV or truck that won't be towing anything too heavy, these tires are worth it if you don't want to get stuck in the countryside.
Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S
With a 3PMSF rating, the Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S is well suited for rugged, snowy mountain conditions. The best part of this tire is its grip, boosted by a five-rib tread pattern called Secure-Grip for better traction. The Micro-Gauge siping also works in tandem to increase the control you feel behind the wheel while reducing any rock or snow retention. Finally, Aqua Vac channels mean you don't have to worry about hydroplaning— when a layer of water forms between the road and the tire, control can be lost, which can be dangerous at high speeds.
In real-world testing, most professionals were pretty satisfied with the Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S's performance. The aforementioned severe weather rating makes it great in the rain or snow. On top of that, the tire uses Whisper Grooves to make highway driving as quiet as possible. GearJunkie noted that mileage takes a hit with these tires, which is fairly common with all-terrain tires because they're heavier on average than regular stock tires. Cooper's confidence in this tire's overall build shows in its 45-day road test and 65,000-mile tread-life warranty.
Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent
The Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent is a well-balanced tire for a range of terrain types, with the grip and traction you need to drive in challenging conditions without worrying about losing control. The tire's interlocking 3D sipes are deep for better traction in the snow, and the wider tread-block slots provide better grip in challenging conditions. Don't worry about stones or rocks getting stuck in this tire on gravel or dirt roads, since the tire's design includes stone rejectors to prevent this from reducing overall tire effectiveness.
Bridgestone also uses Enliten technology with these tires. This sustainable solution uses recycled and renewable materials to reduce its carbon footprint and cut rolling resistance by up to 20 percent. Most professional testers were impressed by this tire's performance. On dirt, snow, rain, or regular roads, the Dueler A/T Ascent performs well in any terrain. Just keep in mind these tires come with a hefty premium compared to other all-terrain tires, which is worrying in a time when tire prices keep rising. Thankfully, the five-year or 60,000-mile mileage warranty, whichever comes first, should take some of the sting out of this financial blow.
Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT
DuraTrac tires debuted in 2009. While this off-road tire performed admirably, it had issues with ride noise and a compound that wore off quickly. Goodyear addressed these issues, and more, with the Wrangler DuraTrac RT, released in 2023. It markets itself as an all-terrain tire, making it ideal for regular road use and off-road shenanigans.
It also features improvements across the board, as expected from a major tire brand with a decade and a half of experience. For starters, the three-ply sidewall replaced the two-ply one, helping provide the off-road protection you need to tackle challenging terrain without worrying about tire health. The outer tread is also larger and features a super lug — two lugs with raised supports that provide more grip when cornering. A scoop between these lugs improves traction on muddy surfaces. The voids between the lugs are also smaller than before, for a quieter road ride and better traction in deep snow. Finally, the siping is deeper to displace water more efficiently in wet conditions.
All of these upgrades, coupled with a DuPont Kevlar material to minimize tread damage, a Durawall compound for improved damage resistance, and the patented 3PMSF "Mountain Snowflake" rating we've already talked at length about, make it clear why so many professionals found this tire's performance in numerous adverse conditions to be pretty good. On-road performance is stable, with low noise and improved control. The tire's improvements make driving in wet and snowy conditions more manageable, but many are impressed by how competent it is in mud.
Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T
GearJunkie calling the Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T the best pair of tires they've ever used is high praise and inspires confidence. The 3PMSF rating is certainly a bonus, as is the asymmetrical tread pattern and silica-reinforced compound. The former reduces road noise while improving grip and handling on paved and off-road surfaces, while the latter improves the tires' damage resistance, braking performance, and wet-weather handling. The tougher compound may be why Mickey Thompson felt confident enough to back the Baja Boss A/T with a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty.
This design impressed multiple professional reviewers with the Baja Boss A/T's performance in their tests. All-terrain tires can be very loud on the highway, but these are quiet enough for long drives. Their grip on snow, wet roads, mud, and dirt is great, giving you much-needed control while exploring the countryside. Mickey Thompson uses two proprietary design choices to deliver this level of performance: the PowerPly XD 3-ply construction increases tire thickness for better durability and handling, while the protruding Sidebiters improve off-road traction and protect the tires from the elements.
Falken WildPeak A/T4W
At this point, any all-terrain tire without a Mountain Snowflake rating would be a hard sell, so it's great to see the Falken WildPeak A/T4W rated for challenging conditions. Like the Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T, these tires use a silica-reinforced compound, 3D Canyon Sipes, and a tread pattern with staggered shoulder blocks to deliver the grip you need on both dry and wet surfaces. Duraspec 3-ply Sidewall Technology boosts durability, and those concerned about load capacity will appreciate the heat diffuser's help in maintaining stability.
Performance on dry and wet surfaces satisfied multiple reviewers, as did its on-road handling despite a tread pattern that might suggest otherwise. Traction and handling on off-road surfaces have also been great in tests, but there's a catch: most professionals noted that this tire's snow performance isn't great, which is surprising given the aforementioned 3PMSF rating.
Braking can feel a bit unreliable and flimsy, which isn't ideal when you want total control. The heavy weight of these tires isn't great for your mileage, either. The tire also struggles for traction in deep mud, though that is easier to swallow given that most all-terrain tires falter in this situation.
Kumho Road Venture AT52
The Kumho Road Venture AT52 is an all-terrain tire reviewers say performs well on and off-road, making it a strong choice for anyone who wants a tire that handles challenging conditions. Multiple professionals praised its handling and control on dry, paved roads, and noted how quietly it operated on long highway drives. The 3PMSF rating means you won't have to worry about driving in the snow with these tires on your truck or SUV. For off-road performance, you can use these tires on mud, dirt, and loose gravel without worry.
That said, this tire didn't avoid weaknesses during testing. Two glaring issues are fairly common in the all-terrain tire segment: they struggle for grip in deep mud, and their weight means your mileage will take a noticeable hit. However, a 55,000-mile tread-life warranty (50,000 for the LT variant) and its excellent value proposition make the Road Venture AT52 a worthwhile tire, with caveats that aren't dealbreakers.
Methodology
The all-terrain tires we've recommended here have glowing reviews, either quantitative—a minimum score of 4 out of 5, 8 out of 10, or 80 out of 100 — or qualitative, from two or more review outlets. These publications include GearJunkie, Motor1, DoubleClutch, OVRMag, MotorTrend, TractionLife, Hooniverse, AutoGuide, Trail 4Runner, Motor Illustrated, Torque News, Outside, RivianTrackr, OutdoorX4, TireGrades, Adventurous Way of Life, Truck Camper Adventure, TireNearMeHub, Off-road Expo, Adventure Rigs Mag, Driver Soul, Auto Tire Guide, Busted Wallet, and Tire Driver.