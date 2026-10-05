Tire Prices Are Going Up – What Drivers Should Know Before Their Next Purchase

If you're trying to save money in the current economy, then you might be waiting for the right time of year to buy new tires. The problem is that it's not an exact science and no matter how often you look, it seems the prices just continue to keep going up. That's the case right now and it has been for quite some time, according to the latest U.S. producer-price data.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index for tire manufacturing reached about 226.51 in August 2026, up about 1.2% from 223.77 in June. The index tracks prices received by tire manufacturers, giving drivers an indication of the pricing escalation in the industry before the tires even reach the retail market. This causes manufacturers to increase their prices, including Goodyear, which reported a $123 million second-quarter benefit from price and product mix compared with raw-material costs, helping offset its inflationary costs.

Pirelli has also increased its prices by around 1% to 2%, Maxxis went up by about 2% to 3%, while Forlander increased its prices by roughly 3% to 5%. Other manufacturers have announced increases as high as 5% to 10%. The amount of the increase can vary depending on the brand, tire type, and size, which means not every driver will see the same change. Though several of those price hikes hit during the spring, the continued increases mean waiting to buy a set of tires isn't necessarily going to result in a lower price later on.