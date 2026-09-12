When Is The Cheapest Time Of Year To Buy New Tires? It Depends

Keeping a car running can be pricey, with tires proving especially expensive in some cases. Sure, there are relatively cheap but high-quality tires out there, but even affordable tires can add up when you have to pay for four, get them installed, and deal with other costs and fees on top. While there's no way to avoid spending money on tires, you can reduce the cost by shopping at the right times of year to get the best deals. Unfortunately, there isn't one blanket answer here, as some tires are cheaper at certain times of year than others.

A major consideration here is the type of tire you're looking to purchase. You want to pay attention to transitional periods when tire retailers cut costs on specific tires to make room for new stock. In early fall, you may find deals on summer tires as retailers clear stock, but you can also get deals on winter tires by purchasing before the snow sets in. Spring months like April and May are also a good bet for winter tires, as retailers are preparing for winter-to-summer tire swaps. As long as you're not buying season-specific tires in the middle of the season, you're likely saving some money.

While seasonal price drops are key to scoring good tire deals, there's even more to the story. Several other factors can make specific times of year ideal for outfitting your vehicle with fresh rubber.