As Data Centers Continue To Strain The Power Grid, This New Transformer Tech Could Help

The demand for electricity in the United States barely moved for almost two decades. So, planning the power grid was relatively predictable. However, artificial intelligence (AI) came along and upended a lot of that predictability. By 2023, power-hungry data centers were already consuming around 4.4% of all electricity in the U.S. And according to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, that number could climb up to 15% by 2030.

In fact, by the end of the decade, the International Energy Agency projects that data centers alone will account for roughly half of the country's growth in demand for electricity. What's particularly curious about this conundrum is that the solution isn't as simple as just producing more electricity. That's because all that extra power still has to travel through a grid that wasn't exactly built to handle this kind of sudden, concentrated demand. Plus, core grid equipment can take more than two years to procure. Mind you, over the past five years, the prices of some transformers have jumped by as much as 9x.

But the outlook isn't completely dreary. At least, not to Hyosung Heavy Industries, which thinks a different kind of transformer could help. The South Korean company has developed what it calls the world's first 22.9-kilovolt solid-state transformer, or SST, capable of connecting directly to urban distribution networks. So, instead of relying entirely on the heavy electromagnetic components inside a conventional transformer, an SST uses power semiconductors and digital controls to actively manage electricity. Here's how it works.