What Are Those Cylinders On Power Lines For?

Once electricity finally reaches your home from the power plant, it's not in the same form that it left in. When power is created at a plant, it's produced at a voltage that's either too low or too high for long-distance travel (let alone home use). To send that energy across long distances, the voltage has to be adjusted. This is where those cylinders on the power lines come in: By boosting the voltage — think of it like "electrical pressure" — the electricity can travel hundreds of miles with very little loss.

But once that high-voltage electricity reaches your neighborhood, it's still way too powerful for your household appliances. (Hooking up your gaming console or your fridge directly to one of these high-voltage lines would instantly fry it.) That's why the voltage needs to go through another major change before it enters your home. That's the job of pole-mount transformers (also known as distribution transformers): These cylinders, held up there by the metal springs, reduce the voltage to a usable level for residential buildings, somewhere around 120/240 volts.