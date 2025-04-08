Why Do Power Lines Have Metal Springs? Here's What They're For

If you have paid close attention to power lines, you might have noticed metal spring-like structures close to the transmission towers. These spring-like structures are known as lightning arresters, and they ensure smooth power delivery when a power line is struck by lightning.

You may have noticed how using very long wires results in lower power delivery to the end appliance. The power from the source is diminished after traveling a greater distance, but imagine how much power would be lost in transmitting electricity over several miles through power lines if not done right. To avoid the significant power loss, power lines transmit electricity at much higher voltages than needed for most household appliances. However, this approach can become a safety hazard for people and structures. Power lines are placed on high transmission towers to avoid contact and voltage-related damage to nearby structures, which also helps you avoid hearing that annoying buzzing sound.

However, higher tower placement makes power lines more susceptible to lightning strikes. Therefore, lightning arresters have become an important part of power lines to mitigate the risks of lightning strikes.

