Why Power Lines Make That Annoying Buzzing Sound (And How It's Usually Prevented)

In this modern, technologically inclined age, power is crucial for all aspects of daily life. Keeping the lights on, running computers and appliances, giving those in poor health proper care, and more require electricity, which is why there are so many power lines — just one of many elements in the United States' fascinating power grid system. They serve as pathways to move electrical energy from one location to the next, thus allowing society to function in the ways we've all grown accustomed to. As valuable as power lines are, though, there are elements of them that can lead to confusion.

Most strange is the sound they can emit, which is often described as a downright annoying buzzing sound. So, what's the reason for this seemingly random, grating noise? In short, this noise is due to a phenomenon called corona discharge, an energy discharge within the power lines themselves. When the surface of the conductor has a greater electric field strength than the surrounding air, this buzzing is more than likely to happen. It's also common for different air conditions, including heightened humidity levels, precipitation, wind, and more, to increase the buzzing.

Corona discharge isn't supposed to occur in power lines, yet it's far from uncommon. In response, a couple of things have been done to prevent it from happening as much as possible.

