What Are Those Orange Balls On Power Lines For?

Have you noticed brightly colored spherical objects affixed to some of the power lines overhead? There are several theories about these orbs. Are they meant to weigh down the lines in high winds? Or prevent lines from touching each other?

Nope. The real purpose is to prevent low-flying aircraft from unknowingly traveling into the power lines, which are difficult to see during flight. In the U.S. alone there are around 160,000 miles of lines carrying anywhere from 69,000 to 500,000 volts, making America's power grid a marvel of engineering. The colorful round markers, weighing around 17 pounds, are most often installed in areas near airports, freeway interchanges, mountain overpasses, and deep-set valleys. They're not always orange, either; their colors vary, with hues selected based on what will stand out best against a specific landscape.

These markers were implemented in the 1950s in states including Florida and Arkansas, but others, such as Colorado, didn't start installing them until the late '80s. That followed the 1988 crash of a Denver news chopper that hit several thick steel power cables strung across the South Platte River. Without any sort of marker (like colored balls) on the lines, the pilot/reporter and photographer were unaware of their proximity to danger until it was too late. And while helicopters actually resist plummeting to the ground — despite Hollywood's big myth about helicopter crashes – when power lines are involved, the result can prove fatal, as it did for the news helicopter's occupants.

