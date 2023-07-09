The Big Myth About Helicopter Crashes You Shouldn't Believe

Action sequences in movies and television often dramatize the function and failure of vehicles. Helicopters in particular are a big presence in military and spy thrillers, and are often crashed or shot down during the course of a particularly tense scene. Occupants onboard typically emerge battered from the wreckage, and anyone who has actually experienced a crash of this type will certainly attest to the violent force that impact creates.

One thing that Hollywood gets wrong about the typical helicopter crash is the means by which the vessel returns to the Earth. In the case of a badly destroyed helicopter (perhaps one that's been shattered by an anti-aircraft missile), a fast decent and horrendous impact may ensue. For the typical mishap in the air, however, the descent is far less spectacular: a skilled pilot can actually safely bring down their craft without much fanfare.

Contrary to the myths and pop culture understanding of helicopter crashes, the vessels are fairly resistant to simply plummeting back down to the ground in the event of engine failure, damage, or most other faults that lead to an unexpected landing.