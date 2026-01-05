The World's Largest 'Smart Transformer' Just Went Online, According To China

In the modern age of technology, power lines transmitting electricity and the transformers that manage that output remain vital components of nearly every country's power grid. The same is true of China, which revealed in late 2025 that it had brought the world's most powerful smart direct current (DC) transformer online. DC, which operates differently from alternating current (AC), is better for moving large amounts of electricity over long distances. This new transformer is rated at a whopping 750 million volt-amps, according to Changzhou Xidian Transformer, the unit's manufacturer.

A smart transformer is one that's designed with real-time controls, allowing operators to adjust current, temperature, and voltage, as needed. In the case of China's newest unit, the transformer is considered "smart" because it apparently utilizes these digital control features within a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system. China reports that this technology is intended to improve the stability and reliability of long-distance power transmission. The transformer also helps address any shifts from renewable energy resources.

The new 750 MVA smart unit is an improvement over the country's existing HVDC transformers. That's because the capacity of those transformers, rated at 587.1 MVA each, just doesn't match up to China's latest unit. At the time of their installation, the previous transformers set an all-time record for capacity, which made them the most powerful HVDC transformers in the world.