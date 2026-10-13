What Happens If You Sharpen A Knife Or Tool Blade At The Wrong Angle?

If your knife or bladed tool came with an instruction manual, you should consult it before performing any kind of sharpening work, as it should have a manufacturer's note about the optimal sharpening angle. Whatever the manual says, you should strive to stick to it, as going too far in either other direction can have damaging knock-on effects.

If your sharpening angle is too wide and steep, then you're not actually sharpening the blade, just making it thinner. A proper sharpening is supposed to "part" the side into edges, which is what gives it its cutting ability. Without a parted edge, the blade can't actually cut anything, merely pressing into and crushing materials and leading to much messier separations. That thin side also can't support the weight of the metal behind it, which means it will chip or fold over relatively quickly.

Inversely, if your angle is too shallow, you risk filing the edge down into nothing. It may technically have the part necessary to be considered an edge, but it'll be so thin and wispy, that it'll fold over the moment you try to press it into anything. Additionally, a shallow angle causes shaved metal to pile up behind the blade, creating uneven shapes that make the blade drag and hitch when cutting.