Should You Sharpen Both Sides Of A Leatherman Blade (Or Any Other Multi-Tool)?

Leatherman Tool Group makes a wide variety of multi-tools available in different configurations for different use cases, including cutting materials. When it comes to maintaining the blade on a Leatherman multi-tool, not all blades require sharpening on both sides. It's important to know the differences in blade type, so you can properly keep a sharp edge while also protecting your blade at the same time.

A plain-edge blade is designed to be sharpened from both sides, with Leatherman recommending a 16-degree angle on each side of the blade, for a total angle of 32 degrees. But blades with serrated edges should be handled differently. Serrated blades should only be sharpened along the beveled edge rather than the flat side. These blades require a sharpening system designed to work with serrations that also doesn't alter their shape.

When it comes to other multi-tools, the same basic rules still apply. A conventional straight blade can be maintained with a small sharpening stone, while a serrated blade requires a different approach because each tooth must be addressed separately. For serrated edges, a round sharpening tool can make it easier to work with different-sized teeth. However, the specific angle you use and how you sharpen the blade can vary based on the blade and the manufacturer's design. When in doubt, consult your owner's manual for the best way to maintain the edge of your blade.