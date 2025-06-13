Can You Use WD-40 On A Swiss Army Knife?

If you've owned a Swiss Army Knife for a while, chances are that your knife has seen a fair share of pocket lint, dust, and maybe even some peanut butter from your last camping trip. And if the tools start to stick or feel rough when opening, it's only natural to think about giving it a good clean and some lubrication. That's when a lot of people reach for something familiar — most likely a WD-40 multipurpose spray. But just because you can spray WD-40 on your Swiss Army Knife, does that mean you should?

The truth is, many people do not understand what WD-40 actually does. In reality, it's not a general-purpose lubricant like most people think. In fact, it was originally designed to displace water and prevent corrosion. And while it can loosen stuck parts, it's not ideal for the precision joints of a Swiss Army Knife. Instead of helping, it might end up causing more problems than it solves.