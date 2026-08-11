Leatherman's Popular Signal Multi-Tool Just Landed In A New Limited Edition Version
Leatherman is considered one of the best multi-tool brands on the market and is known for producing well-made products with simple designs and everyday usability. Now, Leatherman's popular Signal multi-tool is getting a limited-edition version called the Sandstorm. The Signal Sandstorm is available on the company's website for $179.95, but there's currently no promotional pricing.
It is built for outdoor use and comes with 19 tools. The onboard tools include regular and needle-nose pliers, as well as wire cutters, hard-wire cutters, a wire stripper, hammer, bottle opener, can opener, 1/4-inch hex driver, bit driver, 1/4-inch box wrench, carabiner, 3/16-inch box wrench, safety whistle, ferro rod, diamond-coated sharpener, and awl. The tool itself has a khaki and brown finish, glow-in-the-dark accents for low-light visibility, and a matching nylon sheath.
The Signal Sandstorm does not add or change any tools compared to the original Signal. The biggest difference is that the original version comes in a variety of colors, while the Sandstorm is only offered in its new limited-edition design. That design includes the Cerakote finish on the blade and saw, as well as the glow-in-the-dark accents and matching sheath. Additionally, the standard Signal is less expensive and sells for $149.95, although its sheath is sold separately.
Signal specifications and expert reviews
The limited-edition Signal Sandstorm made by Leatherman measures 4.5 inches when closed and 6.75 inches when opened. It has a 2.73-inch blade and is 0.63 inches thick. Most tools on the Sandstorm lock into place for safer use, and features on the outside of the device are accessible even when the multi-tool is closed. The Sandstorm also has features that can be operated using only one hand, along with a removable pocket clip for easier carry.
While Leatherman multi-tools have some common problems, a real-world review from Pro Tool Reviews praised the original Signal's replaceable cutters, multi-bit driver, and variety of applications. The site did note that some of the Signal's survival features are better used as backups instead of actually replacing specific tools. The multi-tool's hammer was also highlighted as a plus, as it can be useful for tasks when a traditional hammer is not available.
GearLab also had good things to say about the Signal's combination of tools and features, including the ferro rod, whistle, and sharpener. However, GearLab's review does point out that due to the Signal's specialized design, some traditional tools like scissors and a file were left off. But overall, the site's conclusion was that the Signal is best suited for the outdoors, especially when an adventure tool is needed.