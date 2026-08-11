Leatherman's Popular Signal Multi-Tool Just Landed In A New Limited Edition Version

Leatherman is considered one of the best multi-tool brands on the market and is known for producing well-made products with simple designs and everyday usability. Now, Leatherman's popular Signal multi-tool is getting a limited-edition version called the Sandstorm. The Signal Sandstorm is available on the company's website for $179.95, but there's currently no promotional pricing.

It is built for outdoor use and comes with 19 tools. The onboard tools include regular and needle-nose pliers, as well as wire cutters, hard-wire cutters, a wire stripper, hammer, bottle opener, can opener, 1/4-inch hex driver, bit driver, 1/4-inch box wrench, carabiner, 3/16-inch box wrench, safety whistle, ferro rod, diamond-coated sharpener, and awl. The tool itself has a khaki and brown finish, glow-in-the-dark accents for low-light visibility, and a matching nylon sheath.

The Signal Sandstorm does not add or change any tools compared to the original Signal. The biggest difference is that the original version comes in a variety of colors, while the Sandstorm is only offered in its new limited-edition design. That design includes the Cerakote finish on the blade and saw, as well as the glow-in-the-dark accents and matching sheath. Additionally, the standard Signal is less expensive and sells for $149.95, although its sheath is sold separately.