This Car Has The Most Satisfying Infotainment System Overall, Per 2026 JD Power Study
The infotainment system in modern cars plays a crucial role when you're behind the wheel. It's no longer just a screen for playing music and checking directions, either. These days, you're also likely using it to control various aspects of the car, such as the AC and driving modes — although some carmakers are walking back on this trend and restoring physical buttons.
That makes the infotainment system's quality a major consideration if you're shopping for a new car. That's where JD Power comes in. According to the company's 2026 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, the BMW X6 has the best infotainment system overall. The X6 scored 931 points out of 1,000, finishing ahead of the BMW 7 Series, which scored 929. The Chevrolet Corvette rounded out the top three with 927 points, just two fewer than the BMW 7 Series.
JD Power's study relied on 78,514 respondents who had either purchased or leased a new 2026 model-year car. They were surveyed after 90 days of ownership, with the study period lasting from June 2025 to the end of May 2026. JD Power's study also revealed that infotainment systems can cause headaches, with infotainment problems accounting for 25% of total vehicle issues.
Other cars with great infotainment systems
The top three performers were all from JD Power's midsize-slash-large premium category, but the study also covered other vehicle categories. In the non-premium midsize-slash-large category, the Hyundai Palisade topped the list with 922 points, followed by the Dodge Durango and the Kia K5, which tied for second with 918 points each.
The Kia K4 topped the compact segment with 915 points, despite being the cheapest compact car you can buy brand-new in 2026. The Hyundai Kona follows in second with 912 points, while the Buick Envision rounds out the top three with 910. Lastly, in the compact premium category, the Jaguar F-Pace comes in first with 921 points, followed by the BMW 4 Series on 915. The Genesis G70's 913 points put it third in the segment.
JD Power's numbers make it clear that large premium vehicles offer a better infotainment experience than models in other categories, as the top three models in that segment also have the highest scores across the whole list. However, other vehicles' reasonably high scores suggest you don't necessarily have to pay a premium to get a good infotainment system.