This Car Has The Most Satisfying Infotainment System Overall, Per 2026 JD Power Study

The infotainment system in modern cars plays a crucial role when you're behind the wheel. It's no longer just a screen for playing music and checking directions, either. These days, you're also likely using it to control various aspects of the car, such as the AC and driving modes — although some carmakers are walking back on this trend and restoring physical buttons.

That makes the infotainment system's quality a major consideration if you're shopping for a new car. That's where JD Power comes in. According to the company's 2026 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, the BMW X6 has the best infotainment system overall. The X6 scored 931 points out of 1,000, finishing ahead of the BMW 7 Series, which scored 929. The Chevrolet Corvette rounded out the top three with 927 points, just two fewer than the BMW 7 Series.

JD Power's study relied on 78,514 respondents who had either purchased or leased a new 2026 model-year car. They were surveyed after 90 days of ownership, with the study period lasting from June 2025 to the end of May 2026. JD Power's study also revealed that infotainment systems can cause headaches, with infotainment problems accounting for 25% of total vehicle issues.