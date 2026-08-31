This Is The Cheapest Compact Car You Can Buy New In 2026

The price of new vehicles has continued to rise in the United States, reaching an average of $48,855 in July 2026. Americans have felt the weight of this increase, as larger SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the market and automakers drop their affordable compact cars. Finding a 2026 model car under $20,000 is unheard of, but there are still some cost-effective compact car options — the cheapest being the Kia K4.

The 2026Kia K4 has an MSRP starting at $22,290 (plus a $1,245 destination fee), making it one of the cheapest new cars you can buy in 2026, period. With a 147-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the base K4 is no speed demon, but you'll get 30 miles per gallon in the city and 40 mpg on the highway.

Despite its low price, the K4 has a surprising amount of space, tech, and style. The interior features a large infotainment display, plenty of physical buttons, and 22 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up. Our review of the Kia K4 appreciated the compact's price and the fact that it didn't come at the cost of looks, with its sleek aesthetics and stylish daytime running lights.