Which New Car Models Come With A Hybrid V6 Powertrain?
In 2026, you'd be hard-pressed to find an automaker that doesn't offer some sort of hybrid powertrain. Even Stellantis, which has doubled down on keeping the HEMI V8 alive, offers a hybrid in vehicles like the newly revived Jeep Cherokee. Most hybrids out there, like the Camry, Cherokee, and some plug-in hybrids like the Volvo XC60, generally stick to four-cylinder gasoline engines. But some automakers have upped the power stakes by using hybridized V6 engines instead.
There's the Ford F-150, for instance, which is available with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid V6 drivetrain. It makes 420 hp and 578 lb-ft of torque, which is actually quite a bit more than the 5.0-liter V8 also available in the F-150.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, McLaren offers a supercar with a hybrid V6 drivetrain, the Artura. The "entry-level" supercar, which we first drove in 2022, has a combined 690 hp from its V6 and single e-motor. These aren't the only automakers with hybrid V6 powertrains, of course; Toyota, Lexus, and Porsche also have electrified V6 engines in their lineups.
Other automakers using hybrid V6s
Toyota essentially popularized hybrids, so it's quite natural that it has a deep lineup of electrified vehicles. Hybrid V6 Toyotas include the Sequoia and Tundra, both with 437 hp. Its luxury brand, Lexus, also has a hybrid V6 powering the six-figure LX 700h. Funnily enough, despite no shortage of hybrids from most brands, Toyota is the only mainstream Japanese brand to offer a V6 hybrid powertrain.
Turning to Europe, we find German brands like BMW and Mercedes using inline-six engines in their hybrid vehicles. However, Porsche offers the Panamera and Cayenne E-Hybrid models, both with beefy hybrid V6 powertrains making 463 hp. Not to be outdone by the Germans, Ferrari put an 818-hp plug-in hybrid V6 in the 296 GTB. Its mortal enemy, Lamborghini, however, has firmly settled on V8 and V12 hybrids.
If you're interested in a hybrid V6 vehicle currently available for sale, your options are "limited" to two pickup trucks, several SUVs, and a handful of supercars, all of which make 400 hp or more. Not that much choice, then, but no shortage of power.