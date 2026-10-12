Which New Car Models Come With A Hybrid V6 Powertrain?

In 2026, you'd be hard-pressed to find an automaker that doesn't offer some sort of hybrid powertrain. Even Stellantis, which has doubled down on keeping the HEMI V8 alive, offers a hybrid in vehicles like the newly revived Jeep Cherokee. Most hybrids out there, like the Camry, Cherokee, and some plug-in hybrids like the Volvo XC60, generally stick to four-cylinder gasoline engines. But some automakers have upped the power stakes by using hybridized V6 engines instead.

There's the Ford F-150, for instance, which is available with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid V6 drivetrain. It makes 420 hp and 578 lb-ft of torque, which is actually quite a bit more than the 5.0-liter V8 also available in the F-150.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, McLaren offers a supercar with a hybrid V6 drivetrain, the Artura. The "entry-level" supercar, which we first drove in 2022, has a combined 690 hp from its V6 and single e-motor. These aren't the only automakers with hybrid V6 powertrains, of course; Toyota, Lexus, and Porsche also have electrified V6 engines in their lineups.