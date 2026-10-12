Which New Car Models Come With A Hybrid V6 Powertrain?

By Alex Hevesy
McLaren Artura on race track McLaren
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In 2026, you'd be hard-pressed to find an automaker that doesn't offer some sort of hybrid powertrain. Even Stellantis, which has doubled down on keeping the HEMI V8 alive, offers a hybrid in vehicles like the newly revived Jeep Cherokee. Most hybrids out there, like the Camry, Cherokee, and some plug-in hybrids like the Volvo XC60, generally stick to four-cylinder gasoline engines. But some automakers have upped the power stakes by using hybridized V6 engines instead.

There's the Ford F-150, for instance, which is available with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid V6 drivetrain. It makes 420 hp and 578 lb-ft of torque, which is actually quite a bit more than the 5.0-liter V8 also available in the F-150. 

At the opposite end of the spectrum, McLaren offers a supercar with a hybrid V6 drivetrain, the Artura. The "entry-level" supercar, which we first drove in 2022, has a combined 690 hp from its V6 and single e-motor. These aren't the only automakers with hybrid V6 powertrains, of course; Toyota, Lexus, and Porsche also have electrified V6 engines in their lineups.

Other automakers using hybrid V6s

2027 Lexus LX 700h V6 engine Lexus

Toyota essentially popularized hybrids, so it's quite natural that it has a deep lineup of electrified vehicles. Hybrid V6 Toyotas include the Sequoia and Tundra, both with 437 hp. Its luxury brand, Lexus, also has a hybrid V6 powering the six-figure LX 700h. Funnily enough, despite no shortage of hybrids from most brands, Toyota is the only mainstream Japanese brand to offer a V6 hybrid powertrain.

Turning to Europe, we find German brands like BMW and Mercedes using inline-six engines in their hybrid vehicles. However, Porsche offers the Panamera and Cayenne E-Hybrid models, both with beefy hybrid V6 powertrains making 463 hp. Not to be outdone by the Germans, Ferrari put an 818-hp plug-in hybrid V6 in the 296 GTB. Its mortal enemy, Lamborghini, however, has firmly settled on V8 and V12 hybrids.

If you're interested in a hybrid V6 vehicle currently available for sale, your options are "limited" to two pickup trucks, several SUVs, and a handful of supercars, all of which make 400 hp or more. Not that much choice, then, but no shortage of power.

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