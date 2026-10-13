Why Your Refrigerator May Not Be Cold Or Working At All, But The Freezer Is

If you notice that your refrigerator isn't cold but the freezer is, it's usually not a major cause for concern. This is a common refrigerator problem, and it can often be fixed quickly without spending much on repairs. In case of smart refrigerators, the fridge showing a "cooling off" sign is a definitive way to know that something is wrong.

Before we get to the underlying causes, it helps to understand how a typical refrigerator works. The cold air isn't produced in the refrigerator compartment. It's generated on the freezer side and then moved through vents into the section where you keep fresh food. So, if the freezer works but the refrigerator doesn't, there's likely a problem with the airflow between the two sides. There are several reasons for this to happen.

A common one is ice buildup blocking the air passage between the freezer and the refrigerator compartment. Freezers have a defrost system, that periodically melts ice off the cooling coils, and the meltwater drains out through a tube. If a defrost part fails or the drain gets clogged, ice can build up and block the airflow between the two compartments. A malfunctioning evaporator fan, which pushes cold air from the freezer into the refrigerator, can also cause cooling issues. Apart from that, simple things like incorrect temperature settings, a damaged door seal, or food items blocking vents within the refrigerator can also be the problem.