What Does It Mean If Your Fridge Says 'Cooling Off'? (And Can You Turn It Back On?)

Though some may consider smart refrigerators a gimmick, they've become so popular with consumers that virtually every major manufacturer makes one these days. But whether your fridge is full-on smart or not, there may come a time when you open the door and find it's not cooling its contents as it should, leaving you to wonder what exactly the issue is.

In some cases, you find that the refrigerator is in "Cooling Off" (or Demo) mode, which may or may not be directly stated on the appliance's digital display. Of course, even if your refrigerator does alert you that it's in said mode, there's a good chance you may not know exactly what it means. Turns out the setting's name is pretty self-explanatory, as "Cooling Off" means that the refrigerator's cooling functions are, in fact, not turned on.

Given that a refrigerator's sole function is to keep things cool, you might be wondering why a fridge might have such a setting available. The reason is simple, as the setting is a demonstration mode used when the appliances are displayed in retail environments. In essence, the setting lets the fridge's lights and fan turn on when the door is opened without the air-cooling condenser functioning. This allows potential buyers to properly inspect the fridge's interior setup without putting undue stress on its cooling mechanism. Thankfully, it's not hard to turn the cooling back on.

