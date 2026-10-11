How Much It Costs To Replace A Honda CR-V Hybrid Battery

Honda added a hybrid powertrain to its popular compact SUV back in 2020. Hybrid powertrains are great for fuel efficiency, and the company is promising EPA estimates of up to 43 mpg city and 36 mpg combined on the 2026 CR-V. However, the hybrid battery in your car won't last forever. Which brings us to the question: how much will it cost to replace the hybrid battery on your CR-V? According to estimates from select Honda dealerships, replacing the hybrid battery of the CR-V costs anywhere between $2,000 and $7,000.

That's because the CR-V uses a lithium-ion battery pack, which is slightly more expensive to replace than the nickel-metal-hydride pack used in earlier Honda Civic, Insight, and Accord hybrids. The actual cost of replacing your CR-V's hybrid battery depends on different factors, such as the cost of labor. One 2023 Honda CR-V owner says they were asked to pay $5,000 by a Honda dealership to replace the hybrid battery. If you were to get the hybrid battery pack alone, the cost varies depending on the model year of your car.

Honda sells the battery pack for the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid for $3,515 through its official store. On the other hand, a remanufactured battery pack for the 2022 CR-V is listed for $5,346. However, these battery packs include all the auxiliary parts like the casing, which you may not need if the one in your CR-V is in good condition. Also, this is the part cost alone, so when you factor in taxes, labor, and other necessary charges, it'll fall within the range quoted by different Honda dealerships.