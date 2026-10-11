How Much It Costs To Replace A Honda CR-V Hybrid Battery
Honda added a hybrid powertrain to its popular compact SUV back in 2020. Hybrid powertrains are great for fuel efficiency, and the company is promising EPA estimates of up to 43 mpg city and 36 mpg combined on the 2026 CR-V. However, the hybrid battery in your car won't last forever. Which brings us to the question: how much will it cost to replace the hybrid battery on your CR-V? According to estimates from select Honda dealerships, replacing the hybrid battery of the CR-V costs anywhere between $2,000 and $7,000.
That's because the CR-V uses a lithium-ion battery pack, which is slightly more expensive to replace than the nickel-metal-hydride pack used in earlier Honda Civic, Insight, and Accord hybrids. The actual cost of replacing your CR-V's hybrid battery depends on different factors, such as the cost of labor. One 2023 Honda CR-V owner says they were asked to pay $5,000 by a Honda dealership to replace the hybrid battery. If you were to get the hybrid battery pack alone, the cost varies depending on the model year of your car.
Honda sells the battery pack for the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid for $3,515 through its official store. On the other hand, a remanufactured battery pack for the 2022 CR-V is listed for $5,346. However, these battery packs include all the auxiliary parts like the casing, which you may not need if the one in your CR-V is in good condition. Also, this is the part cost alone, so when you factor in taxes, labor, and other necessary charges, it'll fall within the range quoted by different Honda dealerships.
How often do you need to replace your CR-V's hybrid battery?
Replacing the hybrid battery on a CR-V sure isn't cheap, especially if you're paying out of pocket. And, as reports suggest, Honda could make the hybrid powertrain standard on the CR-V in the future. So if you have to replace the hybrid battery often, keeping the CR-V on the road can get expensive. However, you might not need to replace the battery anytime soon after you drive off the lot with your new hybrid Honda CR-V.
According to estimates published on Honda's U.K. website, a typical hybrid battery should last between six and 10 years for the average driver. However, how fast the battery pack in your CR-V degrades depends on different factors because it's a consumable part. Driving and maintenance habits can also affect how long your hybrid battery lasts, so your mileage will vary. The good news is that Honda offers a hybrid battery warranty that covers your first years of ownership.
Dubbed the High Voltage Battery Capacity Warranty, it covers pack degradation if it falls below 75% of its original capacity within the first eight years or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first). If it happens within the warranty period, Honda will either repair the battery pack or replace it at no cost. The warranty period also suggests the company is confident you likely won't need to replace the hybrid battery before eight years have passed or you reach 100,000 miles.
Signs your Honda CR-V hybrid battery is failing
Battery degradation is normal. As you continue to use your CR-V, the battery health will slowly decline. However, before your Honda CR-V hybrid battery completely fails and needs a replacement or repair, there are certain signs that your vehicle will show. If you see any of them, then beware that you might need to take your CR-V to a dealership for repair. The first, and perhaps the most obvious sign that you'll see, is a decline in fuel economy. If everything else stays the same, including your driving style, but the CR-V suddenly uses more fuel than it used to, it may indicate a weakening hybrid battery.
A second sign is the IMA warning light on your dashboard or a hybrid battery warning light (a battery icon with an exclamation mark). Hybrid battery issues can also trigger the check engine light, either on its own or alongside the IMA or hybrid battery warning light. You may also see a charge gauge rising and falling rapidly. That indicates the battery pack is worn out and can't hold electric charge for long, which is one of the common problems with hybrid batteries. You might also experience a reduction in electric assist, with the gas engine engaging more often than it used to.
Your CR-V might also not engage the battery alone, which could mean the battery no longer has enough capacity to power the vehicle. Lastly, you might hear the battery cooling fan running more loudly or frequently than it used to. These signs aren't necessarily an indication that you need to replace your hybrid battery because they might overlap with other issues. However, once you notice any of them, it's a good idea to take your CR-V in for a full diagnosis to help pinpoint the problem.