5 Compact Makita Products Worth Adding To Your Tool Collection

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When you're shopping for power tools, there are several factors you need to consider before you add one item or another to your shopping cart. Brand name is, arguably, one of the bigger factors for many customers, as you'll need to decide if you want to invest in tools from the major manufacturers or potentially save a few bucks with some off-brand bargain hunting.

Power output and supply will invariably factor into the decision for many. So too will the overall size of the tool, as smaller devices may be easier to handle for some users, or even preferable due to spatial constraints on a work site. If smaller is high on your power tool priority list, you should know that most manufacturers make compact models of their most popular tools. Yes, that list includes Makita, with the independent but publicly traded tool maker offering a wide range of compact devices in both corded and lithium-ion powered varieties.

Doing a brief search for compact Makita tools will leave you looking at dozens of options, however, and it should go without saying that not all of the brand's devices are created equal. Thus, shoppers would be wise to seek out tools that not only fit their price point and job needs, but also feature solid reviews from real-world users or power tool professionals. Here are a few compact Makita devices we think would make worthy additions to your power tool collection.