5 Compact Makita Products Worth Adding To Your Tool Collection
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When you're shopping for power tools, there are several factors you need to consider before you add one item or another to your shopping cart. Brand name is, arguably, one of the bigger factors for many customers, as you'll need to decide if you want to invest in tools from the major manufacturers or potentially save a few bucks with some off-brand bargain hunting.
Power output and supply will invariably factor into the decision for many. So too will the overall size of the tool, as smaller devices may be easier to handle for some users, or even preferable due to spatial constraints on a work site. If smaller is high on your power tool priority list, you should know that most manufacturers make compact models of their most popular tools. Yes, that list includes Makita, with the independent but publicly traded tool maker offering a wide range of compact devices in both corded and lithium-ion powered varieties.
Doing a brief search for compact Makita tools will leave you looking at dozens of options, however, and it should go without saying that not all of the brand's devices are created equal. Thus, shoppers would be wise to seek out tools that not only fit their price point and job needs, but also feature solid reviews from real-world users or power tool professionals. Here are a few compact Makita devices we think would make worthy additions to your power tool collection.
1/4-Inch Hex Driver-Drill Kit
Raise your hand if you've ever found yourself in need of a good driving tool for smaller jobs around the house or even assembling furniture, but lamenting the fact that you're stuck using standard hand tools. There are better ways to go about driving those fasteners into place, and Makita is among the various manufacturers who make a small, powered tool that can do the job in its 1/4-Inch Hex Driver and Drill.
If you're shopping through The Home Depot, that cordless 7.2V tool will cost you $257.99, though the price includes two lithium-ion batteries, one 7.2V to 12V charger, and a hardshell carrying case. As for the tool itself, it's built to produce plenty of power, delivering 650 RPM and 71 in. lbs. of torque to users. It's also fitted with an auto-stop clutch to prevent over-fastening during usage. While the tool is hardly large at 10.75 inches when fully extended, it's designed to fold over for use as a pistol-grip device too, making it easier to access cramped spaces. It's also compatible with any 1/4-inch hex bits, meaning you can use it as a drill or driver based on the needs of the job.
That pistol-grip versatility has helped the tool earn solid reviews from users, who've awarded it a 4.7-star rating through The Home Depot. Users also appreciate the tool's lightweight design and power output for its size. Some users did complain about the power button sticking as well as the uncomfortable thumb-operated trigger design. Still, it's got a solid rep for effectiveness with smaller projects.
6-1/2 in. LXT Sub-Compact Circular Saw
Any professional or DIY woodworker would likely be quick to tell you just how vital a circular saw can be in their work. They might also tell you that your average circular saw can sometimes be bulky and bothersome to lug around. Thus, a compact version could be a handy addition to any tool collection where woodwork is a priority. Makita happens to make just such a device for those in need.
The brand's LXT Sub-Compact Circular Saw is small, but still boasts a 6 1/2-inch blade, meaning it should be able to handle even some heavier-duty cutting on the job. The cordless device is also packing 18V power that helps its brushless motor produce up to 5,000 RPM during usage. With a fully charged 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery attached, Makita claims the circular saw can deliver some 350 crosscuts in 2x4 lumber at a time, while its automatic speed control ensures optimal performance and efficiency. Unfortunately, the battery is not included in the tool's $209 sticker price through The Home Depot, though the cutter does come with an ultra-thin, 24-tooth carbide blade. Weighing in at just 6.4 pounds with a 2.0Ah battery attached, the saw is meant to be easily transportable.
The tool's easy-to-carry design is a common point of praise for users, who've rated it at 4.7 stars through THD. The folks at Pro Tool Reviews also point to that factor in their review, where the circular saw earned a solid 8.3 out of 10 points. While the tool's blade-right design is a problem for some, most agree it's a powerful tool that should meet your woodworking needs.
1/4-Inch Compact Die Grinder
A die grinder is hardly a must-have tool for much of the population. To that end, most average Joes who do need one for crafting projects or light grinding jobs around the house can likely find what they need with a must-have multi-tool like a Dremel. If you've got some heavier-duty metal or stone smoothing to do, a Dremel may not be able to handle the workload, and if that's the case, a dedicated device with more power may be a better option.
You don't have to sacrifice compact size to make that on-the-job leap, however, as Makita makes a 1/4-Inch Compact Die Grinder that should suit your small space needs. The corded tool boasts a 2.2-amp motor that's capable of producing 28,000 RPM for users. It still measures at a mere 2.5 inches in diameter while weighing in at a trim 2.1 pounds. It's also designed with a contoured neck for easier handling and emits just 76 decibels during use. Meanwhile, it has a powder-coated field to protect the motor from dust and debris, which should help increase durability. The die grinder is also fitted with an 8-foot cord for easier use on work sites and has a hook for hanging when you want to keep it close.
At 4.8 stars, this is among the highest-rated tools on our list, though that number is based on reviews from just 28 Home Depot shoppers. Still, few of those reviews have anything bad to say about it, even at a cost of $159, with the lone 1-star rating complaining only of excessive shaking during use.
Compact Disc Sander
A grinder is good if you're working with metals or stones, but if you're one who trades in wood, a sander is probably gonna be the smoothing tool you need. If that's the case, Makita's Compact Disc Sander should be a solid addition to your woodworking arsenal, and it'll handle your sanding needs without taking up too much space in your tool bag or workshop.
That sander also won't set you back too many Benjamins, with The Home Depot currently selling it for $139. If the tool's 4.8-star user reviews are accurate, it's well worth that price too, with most praising the tool for its power and lightweight design. Of the 125 reviews, only two are below three stars, with those users complaining they found it hard to find compatible sanding discs and that the tool does not have a vacuum attachment to handle sawdust. In their largely positive write-up, Sanders Review also noted slightly unpredictable motor speed, though the site still recommends the tool for its power and ease of use.
Regarding the power, the sander's 3.9-amp motor produces some 4,500 RPM, with the tool utilizing 440 watts of continuous power. As for the cord, it's an 8-footer so you can easily move around many work sites without moving outlets, while the ball-and-needle design should increase the tool's longevity. The sander — which weighs just 2.4 pounds — also comes with one abrasive disc, a plastic pad, a rubberized side handle, and a hex wrench, meaning it should be ready for action right out of the box.
LXT Lithium-Ion Compact Recipro Saw
Just FYI — Makita has a pretty solid reputation among the major players in the greater reciprocating saw market. If you spend your days cutting various woods on a work site, this Compact Reciprocating Saw feels like a must-have in Makita's compact lineup, as the 18V tool is packing some solid power numbers. Makita claims its brushless motor and variable speed trigger setup can produce anywhere between 0 and 3,100 strokes per minute (SPM) while cutting.
As the name implies, it produces that power in a pint-sized package, with the tool measuring just over 14 inches in length. With an 18V battery attached, it weighs in at a mere 5.5 pounds too. Along with an ergonomically designed handle, it should be an easy cutter to handle even in tight spaces or when working overhead. Makita claims the tool's low-vibration design reduces shaking by some 40% over other models, which should make it manageable even if you're working with only one hand. With a 5Ah battery on board, you should be able to make 90 cuts on 2x10 lumber, or 50 cuts on a one-inch schedule 80 steel pipe.
In its write-up, Pro Tool Reviews highlighted the saw's compact design, improved vibration control, and suitability for one-handed operation. The Home Depot shoppers are just as impressed with the tool, rating it at 4.7 stars and claiming it can be just as effective a pruning tool as a work-site cutter. That versatility should make the $199 reciprocating saw all the more appealing to those in need.