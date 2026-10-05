5 Multitools Every DIYer Should Have In Their Kit

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One of the key advantages of owning a multitool is that you can grab one thing that can fulfill a range of practical functions. When it comes to multitools, many people think about the typical Leatherman or Victorinox ones. However, there are plenty of other tools from other brands with multiple uses that can be worth having in your kit. Tool companies have doubled down on users who have specific needs for their particular activities, and combined them into useful all-in-one packages. Depending on your lifestyle, the best kind of multitool will vary, especially for people who love to DIY.

For example, if you're outdoors a lot, you might get a lot of use from a multi-tool that can handle the demands of cutting trees or descaling fish. Office-based heroes can get more bang for their buck with discreet multitools that look like pens, or have bits small enough to be used on everyday technology. For crafty people, there are rotating multitools designed to work on a wide range of materials. And if you're just looking for something to accompany your repairs, there are multitools for working with engines or tight corners.

To help you understand what your options are, we've rounded some popular options across different multitool categories. We included multitools that span a wide range of budgets with prices that start at $8.99, and only chose options that have been rated at four stars or above by at least 4,500 people.