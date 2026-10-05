5 Multitools Every DIYer Should Have In Their Kit
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One of the key advantages of owning a multitool is that you can grab one thing that can fulfill a range of practical functions. When it comes to multitools, many people think about the typical Leatherman or Victorinox ones. However, there are plenty of other tools from other brands with multiple uses that can be worth having in your kit. Tool companies have doubled down on users who have specific needs for their particular activities, and combined them into useful all-in-one packages. Depending on your lifestyle, the best kind of multitool will vary, especially for people who love to DIY.
For example, if you're outdoors a lot, you might get a lot of use from a multi-tool that can handle the demands of cutting trees or descaling fish. Office-based heroes can get more bang for their buck with discreet multitools that look like pens, or have bits small enough to be used on everyday technology. For crafty people, there are rotating multitools designed to work on a wide range of materials. And if you're just looking for something to accompany your repairs, there are multitools for working with engines or tight corners.
To help you understand what your options are, we've rounded some popular options across different multitool categories. We included multitools that span a wide range of budgets with prices that start at $8.99, and only chose options that have been rated at four stars or above by at least 4,500 people.
AXTH Small Precision Screwdriver Sets
While screwdriver sets are one of the first things every person tends to buy, a precision screwdriver set can come in hand for smaller, more delicate DIY repairs. Joining the likes of needle-nose pliers, cordless soldering irons, and precision nut drivers, precision screw drivers can be useful tools for all kinds of small repairs. To start with, you can use it to repair accessories, such as watches and glasses. But for more advanced users, they can work with handheld electronics, like phones, portable consoles, cameras, or even more serious repairs like computers or laptops.
On Amazon, AXTH sells affordable small precision screwdriver sets for people who need one in their DIY tool boxes. It's available in several variants: 25-in-1 ($8.99), 37-in-1 ($9.99), 50-in-1 ($15.99), and 128-in-1 ($25.99). Not to mention, there's a 76-in-1 option with an electric screwdriver that retails for just under $40, which has five levels of torque. All models use a strong magnetic system that keeps bits in place, plus anti-skid designs and bearings for smooth rotation.
As of September 2026, these precision screwdriver sets are listed as the top selling item under Amazon's Screwdrivers category and is part of its climate pledge friendly program. Among them, the 25-in-1 model is the most popular option with an average rating of 4.6 stars from 4,700 Amazon users. It has a lot of the key tips, which include philips, flathead, torx, hex, tri-point, pentalobe, triangle, and spanner.
QuntionSt Multitool Camping Gear
For lovers of the great outdoors, the right multitool can help get you back some bag space, save you some weight, and reduce the chances of leaving something necessary by accident. On Amazon, the QuntionSt Multitool Camping Gear is a popular multitool option for campers, which retails for just under $20. Weighing just 15 oz., it measures 6.8 inches by 3.5 inches by 0.9 inches. For added portability, it does come with a nylon sheath and safety lock.
A total of 16 tools are included, from the standard multi-tool stuff like a flat jaw and regular pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, knife, file, hex wrench, and bottle opener. Apart from this, it also has a hammer, hatchet, spring, tail lock, and plier handle. However, some of the key features that make it great for campers include its more outdoor-specific functions, such as its axe, fish descaler, and wood saw.
If you don't need all these features, the same brand also offers a 12-in-1 option for around the same price. While it doesn't have an axe, this model has a serrated knife on top the normal knife. It also sells a $21.98 survival hammer, which includes a cone hammer that can be used to break glass. In combination with these variations, it has garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars from 5,800 Amazon customers. Although it's marketed for camping, it comes with a lot of features that make it a practical multi tool for emergencies, hiking, and fishing too.
RAK Multitool Pen
Sometimes, the best multitools are the most unassuming ones, like the RAK Multitool Pen. At first glance, it looks like your typical pen that can blend into your work bag. Of course, you can write with it, but it can do so much more than that. To start with, it has a ruler that uses both imperial and metric, and if you have the kind of job that needs you using gloves, its built-in stylus can help you deal with all the touch screens.
Apart from this, it has some surprising features like an LED light, which you can use to illuminate confined areas like under your sink, under your car hood, or the area under your desk. It also has a bubble level that can come in handy for when you need to hang a picture and make sure it's straight. Lastly, it has screwdriver bits (flat and Phillips) that can help you remove battery compartments on your gadgets, toys, or small appliances.
Made of a military grade aluminum body, it's durable for everyday use. It also comes with a pair of ink refills and batteries for the light. Despite its many features, it weighs just 3.17 oz. and when folded it's 5.5 inches long. Sold at $19.99 for a pair, or about $10 each, you can have one in your home office or car. On Amazon, it has garnered a rating of 4.5 stars from 9,000 people.
Dremel Lite 7760
For people who like making things, a good rotary tool is one type of multitool that needs to live in your workshop. Some useful things you can do with your rotary tool include sharpening tools, carving wood, engraving glass, polish jewelry, or even repair damaged electrical devices. While there are many rotary tool brands out there, Dremel is always among the top options that people frequently praise. If you want a lightweight, cordless option, you should consider the Dremel Lite 7760. On Amazon, you can grab this item for just under $50, and that includes 10 accessories. An Amazon's Choice product, it has an average rating of 4.6 stars by over 10,800 reviewers.
Made for light duty DIY projects, Dremel says it's ideal for wood, metal, stone, or glass. Since it has different applications, the battery life will vary. However, Dremel claims it can last up to 20 minutes when engraving. Once the battery gets low, it has an indicator light that will turn red. When the battery does run out, it takes less than three hours to fully charge. It has the same EZ Twist Nose cap, which lets you change accessories more conveniently, and Dremel says it is designed to work with most accessories in its line up, except for those that need more than 25,000 RPM to function.
VIBELITE Magnetic Pickup Tool
When working on DIY projects, there are always going to be some tight areas that you would prefer to not shove your hands in. Whether it's inside walls, hot PC cases, or behind appliances, a magnetic pickup tool can make a difference, like the VIBELITE Magnetic Pickup Tool. On its longest side, it measures just 8.6 inches, but extends up to 22 inches when necessary.
On one end, it has a flexible, telescoping neck with a magnetic head that can hold its shape. VIBELITE claims that its magnetic head can lift up to 2.2 lbs in weight. Powered by four LR44 batteries, the multitool's head has three LED bulbs, which can help give you visibility in hard to reach areas that normal flashlights will struggle with.
At the other end of the tool, there's a strong magnetic tail, which means you can even hang it upside down in some workspaces. Made of high-strength aluminum alloy, it's made to be shockproof and weather-resistant, so for outdoor activities. With prices that start at $25.99, the VIBELITE Magnetic Pickup Tool has generated an averaging rating of 4.6 stars from more than 16,700 people on Amazon. But if you want something under $10, there's also the Pittsburgh Magnetic Pickup Tools, which are some of the many handy telescoping tools on Harbor Freight. While they don't have any lights, they can lift up objects up to 15 lbs.