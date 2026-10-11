5 Cool New Gadgets That Just Launched (Or Are Coming Soon)
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With technology developing so rapidly, there are seemingly endless possibilities for cool new gadgets. Although we all define "cool" differently, it's usually something that offers a unique perspective. For example, it could have features that we would have never thought we'd see in a single device. Or, it could be a reimagining of a gadget we use often, but with a twist that we didn't see coming.
Quite a few new tech trends have caught on recently. In some cases, companies double down on the needs of a segment of users who are willing to spend money to solve specific problems, such as storage, portability, and the ease of integration with our existing devices. We also have unexpected things becoming smart, like instruments and light bars. There are also brands playing to our sense of nostalgia by bringing back beloved features, like the physical keyboards of early cell phones, while including modern upgrades.
While it's always a gamble to buy new tech that hasn't been reviewed or tested, there's always a thrill to being at the front of the pack. So, if you're eager to try an innovative new product, here are some cool gadgets that have very recently hit the shelves or will in the next few months.
Roland FP-40 Digital Piano
With roots in Japan, Roland is known for its drums, even though it has been producing pianos for over five decades. Alongside brands like Nord, Korg, and Yamaha, it's one of the top major electric piano and keyboard brands. These days, it continues to roll out new products that work with the latest technology. In September 2026, Roland announced its first digital piano with onboard Wi-Fi, the FP-40. Unlike previous models under its FP line, the Roland FP-40 differentiates itself by acting like other smart devices in our homes. Apart from automatically updating its own software, it also records playing history without the need to open any apps.
As with the brand's other pianos, you can customize it more thoroughly with the Roland Piano app. This gives you more flexibility in terms of instruments, lets you enjoy a recording function, and even have a visual metronome. It's also set to work in tandem with the Roland Piano Sphere app, which is a gamified learning app. Developed in collaboration with Skoove, it offers free courses with step-by-step lessons for pianists of different levels, plus paid options for additional content. Inside its library of songs, it has a combination of classic songs, as well as some modern popular ones. For creators, it comes with several connection options, including Bluetooth and USB-C audio/MIDI. You also have the option of connecting it to speakers. Roland made it with streaming in mind, so it works with headsets and microphones.
Lexar Muse Portable SSD
Announced during IFA 2026, Lexar takes on the challenge of supporting creators on the go with the world's thinnest portable SSD. But it's not the first time the company has been at the forefront of physical storage solutions. In 2018, it launched the largest capacity A2 microSD card of the time, the 633x microSDXC 512GB. Compared to many products from major SSD brands, Lexar designed the Muse portable SSD drive to be used more effectively with smartphones.
The Lexar Muse is incredibly compact, measuring in at around 3.15 inches by 1.89 inches, with its thinnest point tapering to around 0.04 inches. To make this possible, it comes with a PogoPin-to-USB-C cable, which is reminiscent of Apple's MagSafe charging technology. Since the cable attaches magnetically through PogoPin contacts, the drive doesn't need to be thick enough to fit a USB-C port. It's also designed with a magnetic sleeve that attaches to the back of your phone. Lexar claims it offers read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s.
With the Lexar app, you can set it to automatically back up photos and videos from your phone. But one of its most impressive features has to be that it lets select iPhone models record directly to the drive with ProRes 4K video. As of September 2026, there was no official release date for the Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD, but Lexar shared that it will be sometime in Q4 2026. However, we do know that it's going to be available in both 512GB and 1TB.
BenQ iScreenBar
In August 2026, BenQ announced its iMac-focused iScreenBar, which took home the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award. It's attached via a magnet in a way that doesn't impede the camera, microphone, or rear logo. Powered via the iMac's USB-C port, the single connection also works in tandem with its macOS app and smart camera features. In Video Mode, it even adjusts the lighting to illuminate you more naturally during calls. Plus, its light can be synced to specific apps, which means you can change from work mode to entertainment mode with just a swipe. It can go from cool, 6500K daylight to warm, 2700K ambient light, so you can have a smoother transition as the day progresses. For people who work from home, this might be able to help with creating more boundaries.
BenQ claims it's calibrated precisely to the iMac's dimensions to reduce uncomfortable reflections and glare. It also comes with some unique features that aren't typical, like its motion sensor that uses radar technology. This means you can walk within 20 inches (give or take) of your iMac and have the bar light up your workspace right when you sit down. And if you ever find yourself working long hours, it has a built-in ambient sensor that will adjust as necessary. With an SRP of $189, the silver model is already available on the BenQ website, but other color options that match popular iMac colors (blue and green) will be arriving later in the year.
JBL Pulse 6
In recent times, JBL has consistently rolled out several highly-rated home audio products, including soundbars, bookshelf speakers, floor speakers, and record players. In an August 2026 press release, JBL announced the launch of a visually striking unit, the Pulse 6, which takes entertainment to the next level by adding 360-degree light shows. It has 16 programmed light themes, which are split between ambient and party themes. Like other speakers under JBL, it works with the JBL One App, where you can adjust the light brightness and temperature. You can even set it to Sunset Mode, which gradually dims the lighting over a selected countdown period, or use it as a regular lamp when you don't feel like playing music. For improved sound, it has AI Sound Boost, plus Auracast, so you can sync it with compatible speakers.
Weighing 3.27 lbs, it's about as heavy as two basketballs and measures 5.18 inches by 10.4 inches by 4.19 inches. With its Li-ion 34 Wh battery, JBL claims it has a maximum playing time of 12 hours and takes 4.5 hours to fully charge. In terms of durability, JBL notes that it has an IP68 rating, which means that it's both dust-proof and waterproof, so it's great for beach days. As of September 2026, the JBL Pulse 6 is still listed as "Coming Soon" on the official JBL website. However, it does have a listed MSRP of $329.95.
Clicks Communicator
When Apple launched the iPhone in 2007, it ushered in the age of touchscreens and the end of physical buttons. Decades later, Clicks is making a bid to bring back old-school phone charm with the Communicator. Its keyboard delivers that tactile experience that lets you type without even looking. Clicks lets you choose between English (QWERTY), French (AZERTY), German (QWERTZ), Korean, or Arabic keyboards. It even lets you customize keyboard shortcuts.
Aside from the keyboard, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which Apple removed with the launch of the iPhone 7 series. It also has a 4.03-inch display, plus an LED light that can signal when specific contacts are trying to get in touch via notifications or app messages. Without opening individual apps, you can quickly reply to messages through its messaging hub. It runs on Android 17 and still retains a ton of features that one expects from modern smartphones, such as 5G connectivity, eSIM compatibility, and high-resolution cameras. With a 4,350 mAh lithium-ion battery, it's capable of wireless charging with an optional cover or charging via USB-C cable.
While the $499 pre-order pricing ended on September 30, 2026, the standard retail price will be $649 on the Clicks website. It comes in three colors (smoke, onyx, and clover), but you can add charging covers with more fun varieties. The charging covers support wireless charging and NFC and come in several colors and leather options.