6 Of The Highest-Rated JBL Home Audio Products You Can Buy

When it comes to audio products, like speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers, JBL has a long-standing reputation for excellence. The company is consistently found at or near the top of lists of best audio equipment, and its storied history has enabled it to become one of the leading names in sound technology. James B. Lansing, the manufacturer's founder and namesake, opened JBL for business in 1946. While the company struggled during Lansing's lifetime, he was influential in developing landmark audio technology that we still use today. After Lansing's death, the company used the payout from his life insurance policy to rebuild and focus on the future. And today, JBL is an industry leader involved in developing speakers and other audio equipment used for everything from home theaters to cars and the cinema.

When it comes to setting up a home theater or audio system with JBL products, there are a lot of options from which you can choose. The company maintains various categories of home audio technology, including things like soundbars, record players, architectural speakers, all-in-one systems, outdoor audio equipment, accessories, and more. Most categories contain various options for different budgets, spaces, and needs. However, all of those options can make it tricky and confusing to choose the best setup for you. That's why we put together this list of some of the highest-rated JBL home audio products you can buy. This isn't necessarily a list of recommendations. Rather, we chose these products based on customer reviews and product features.

