6 Of The Highest-Rated JBL Home Audio Products You Can Buy
When it comes to audio products, like speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers, JBL has a long-standing reputation for excellence. The company is consistently found at or near the top of lists of best audio equipment, and its storied history has enabled it to become one of the leading names in sound technology. James B. Lansing, the manufacturer's founder and namesake, opened JBL for business in 1946. While the company struggled during Lansing's lifetime, he was influential in developing landmark audio technology that we still use today. After Lansing's death, the company used the payout from his life insurance policy to rebuild and focus on the future. And today, JBL is an industry leader involved in developing speakers and other audio equipment used for everything from home theaters to cars and the cinema.
When it comes to setting up a home theater or audio system with JBL products, there are a lot of options from which you can choose. The company maintains various categories of home audio technology, including things like soundbars, record players, architectural speakers, all-in-one systems, outdoor audio equipment, accessories, and more. Most categories contain various options for different budgets, spaces, and needs. However, all of those options can make it tricky and confusing to choose the best setup for you. That's why we put together this list of some of the highest-rated JBL home audio products you can buy. This isn't necessarily a list of recommendations. Rather, we chose these products based on customer reviews and product features.
A soundbar to transform your TV and movie experience
Soundbars are excellent additions to any home theater. They take up very little space, thanks to their thin design, and can revolutionize your home setup by providing directional sound to mimic a real theater experience. You can use a soundbar by itself to enhance your movies or television shows or pair it with some subwoofers and rear speakers to create a truly immersive, surround-sound experience.
Speaking of JBL soundbars, the JBL 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is one of the brand's top-rated options and could make a worthwhile addition to your living room. The system is capable of 550 watts of total power output and uses JBL's MultiBeam™ multi-directional technology to provide a cinema-like, immersive listening experience. The included 10-inch wireless subwoofer delivers crispy and powerful bass to transform your movie soundtracks or pump up your morning dance workout routine. The soundbar features built-in WiFi compatibility with Chromecast and Airplay 2, true HDMI 4K pass through technology, Bluetooth compatibility, as well as one HDMI port, one optical digital audio connection, and one USB port.
The JBL 5.1 soundbar and subwoofer kit costs $599, but it frequently sees sales through major retailers. It's highly-rated at various stores and features 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 2,000 reviews with Best Buy, 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 81 JBL customer reviews, and 4.3 out of 5 stars based on almost 4,000 reviews on Amazon. One customer stated that with the JBL 5.1-channel sound bar, their "music and movies have been taken to another level," while another commented that, "this all in one soundbar (plus a massive subwoofer) provides the most amazing sound quality that resonates throughout any media you're enjoying."
A set of bookshelf speakers for immersive viewing
If you're planning to beef up your home theater setup, a set of bookshelf speakers could be just the product you need. They pair nicely with a soundbar, and you can place them strategically around your room to create a truly immersive viewing and listening experience. One of the most common places to put secondary bookshelf speakers is behind your primary seating area. For example, if you have a couch sitting in front of your TV, placing a set of bookshelf speakers behind the couch, angled toward the TV, could be an excellent way to take your home theater to the next level.
When it comes to highly-rated JBL bookshelf speakers, the JBL Stage2 240B 2-Way 4.5-inch Bookshelf Loudspeaker Pair might be worth checking out. The set includes two speakers featuring 4.5-inch polycellulose ribbed cone woofers and 1-inch anodized aluminum tweeters for a powerful and crisp listening experience. Five-way binding posts allow you to use various connection styles to hook up your devices, while 2.5-way crossover technology helps improve sonic performance and reduce fuzziness and distortion. You can mount the speakers to a wall or shelf using the included hardware, or you can rely on the extra-grippy anti-slip pads to keep your speakers securely in place.
The two-pack bookshelf speaker set costs $299.99 and is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars through Best Buy, 4.8 out of 5 stars on the JBL website, and similar ratings at various different stores based on dozens of customer reviews. One buyer reported that, "installing these speakers [is] pretty straightforward, further noting that, "the sound on these is incredible." Another commented on both the product's appearance and quality, stating that, "they are very attractive and provide an impressive performance from a small-footprint speaker."
Floor speakers can create a cinema-like experience
Like bookshelf speakers, floor speakers make great additions to any home entertainment system. You can pair them with other speakers and pieces of audio equipment, and you can place them strategically around the room or on either side of your TV for a boosted and immersive experience. Generally, you'll find floor speakers near the TV in a smaller room. However, another common method is to place three floor speakers in a triangle — two on either side of the TV and one directly behind the primary seating area. This can create a surround sound effect, and it can dramatically transform your setup if done correctly.
JBL sells a robust selection of floor speakers, and one of the top-rated options is the JBL Stage2 260F Dual 65-inch Floorstanding Loudspeaker. The speaker contains two 6.5-inch polycellulose ribbed cone woofers and one 1-inch anodized aluminum tweeter to provide deep bass and pristine sound. It's compatible with Dolby Atmos technology for a truly immersive surround sound experience, while a 2.5-way crossover feature helps eliminate distortion and other defects while improving cohesion.
One 260F floor speaker costs $499.99, and the highly-rated holds 4.9 out of 5 stars at Best Buy, 4.8 out of 5 stars at JBL, and similar ratings at other stores across the net. One cinephile claimed that, "in the context of movies, I found I could distinguish a lot more detail compared to my older fronts that featured similar drivers." Another customer stated that, "sound wise, they sound as good as they look."
A subwoofer can pump up the party
When it comes to your audio experience, you want it to be well-rounded and complete. That means that in addition to crisp highs and seamless synchronization between your audio and video, you'll also want robust bass and deep low-end sound. While all speakers can produce bass notes to varying degrees, a subwoofer is necessary to truly draw out those rich, deep sounds. Subwoofers are designed specifically to boost and amplify audio in lower registers, and if you've ever listened to music or even watched a movie through a system that features a quality subwoofer, you probably understand the booming difference these products can make.
If you're looking for a solid subwoofer for your home audio setup, the JBL Stage 200P 10-inch Powered Subwoofer is a top-rated option and could be worth considering. The speaker contains a 10-inch polycellulose ribbed cone woofer for improved rigidity and for audio quality. It comes with a built-in amplifier capable of 300 watts of total power output, while the Bass-Reflex construction helps prevent distortions and disturbances in sound. The subwoofer comes with adjustable floor spikes to help account for any carpeting or rugs and rear-mounted controls that allow you to dial in the speaker's output to match your needs and taste.
The Stage 200P subwoofer costs $499.99 and maintains 4.9 out of 5 stars at Best Buy, 4.7 out of 5 stars at JBL, and similarly high ratings through other vendors. One Best Buy customer claimed that, "the JBL Stage2 200P subwoofer is a superb addition to a home theater setup," while another said that, "this subwoofer strikes the right balance, providing depth without overwhelming the music."
A record player for rich tones and vintage vibes
Record players may not be the dominant method that we use to reproduce music these days. However, they're still incredibly popular, and record players have even been making a comeback in recent years. It's not just due to nostalgia or an interest in vintage goods, either. Many die hard vinyl enthusiasts adamantly proclaim that music simply sounds better coming from a quality record player. Whether that's actually true or not is the subject of intense debate. However, most experts tend to agree that the ultimate quality of the music comes down to how true the recording is to the original sound. That said, there's no denying that vinyl records produce a distinct and, to many, superior listening experience, and adding a quality record player to your home audio setup could be a wonderful way to increase both its style and capabilities.
If you're considering picking up a record player, the JBL Spinner BT Hi-Res Bluetooth Turntable could be worth checking out. The turntable features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to listen to your favorite vintage vinyl via wireless headphones and speakers, or you can use the included RCA cable to hook it up directly to a speaker system. The JBL Spinner record player costs $399.99 regularly. It's well-rated by customers with 4.3 out of 5 stars on the JBL site and 4.4 out of 5 stars at Amazon. One buyer celebrated the turntable's ease of use, claiming that, "this was a perfect choice for us because it's so easy to set up and works with both Bluetooth speakers and wired speakers." Another impressed customer noted, "the whole thing just oozes quality and the build is superb."
A receiver can help tie all your equipment together
If you plan to deck out your home theater with various speakers, subwoofers, and other types of equipment, you'll most likely want a receiver to tie it all together. AV receivers or home theater receivers allow you to connect various different types of audio and media equipment, like a TV and speaker system, together to optimize your experience. These devices make it easier to use all of the equipment together, as you can quickly switch between different audio and video sources, as well as amplify signals to work with multiple-speaker setups.
If you're in search of a solid home theater receiver to optimize your setup, you may want to consider the JBL MA710 7.2-ch AV Receiver. The 7.2-channel receiver is capable of streaming via Bluetooth or WiFi and features Dolby Atmos 8K Ultra HD compatibility to provide a seamless and crystal clear viewing and listening experience. It comes with a magnet phono connection, allowing you to connect a record player for all your vintage tunes, as well as various other HDMI, coaxial, optical digital audio, and other connection options. The seven channels provide robust amplification, while the on-screen setup process makes for simple installation.
The MA710 receiver costs $799.99 and comes well-rated by customers, boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars at Best Buy, 4.8 out of 5 stars on the JBL site, and 4.5 out of 5 stars at Amazon. One customer stated that, "sound quality is superb," later noting that, "the MA710 packs a solid punch sound wise and feature wise." Another buyer was even more enthusiastic, claiming that the JBL MA710 receiver is, "the perfect mixture of old and new-school audio components."
Why did we choose these products?
We selected products for this list based on customer reviews and ratings. We searched for the highest-rated JBL home audio products across multiple sites, including popular vendors like Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and even the JBL store itself, and all of the devices covered here have a bare minimum of 4 out of 5 stars, while most of them are much closer to a perfect 5 out of 5.
As far as product features and applications go, we wanted to include a selection of home audio devices that appeal to various different needs and spaces. These products range in application from creating immersive surround sound to boosting bass and helping us relive the glorious days of vinyl. That said, it's imperative that you do your own research when setting up a home theater or audio system. You'll need to understand your available space, the limitations of any existing equipment you have, and your ultimate sound goals.