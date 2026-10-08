5 Cars That Were Unpopular In The '70s, But Now Sell For Serious Cash

There can be no better example of the car market being mad than the collector value of cars that nobody wanted when they were new. You see, logic would suggest that a car that dealers modified en masse just to get rid of, that sat on lots gathering dust, that buyers avoided when new, would be unloved forever. Logic, however, could not possibly be more wrong. Most of the cars on this list had production numbers in the low four (and in one case, three) digits, and sell for tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars today.

In our opinion, it is the very qualities of the cars here that made them borderline unsaleable in the 1970s — terrifying turbo lag, oddball styling, a huge, impractical wing — that make these rides collector's items today. When you add in the rarity we mentioned and the vehicles' newly rehabilitated rep, you have the classic formula for auction-record-breaking prices. Also, it's worth mentioning that every single car on this list was considered a "mistake" of some kind. The cars were too weird, too pricey, too thirsty, or badly timed against the horsepower-killing gas crisis of the 1970s, when performance was not the top priority. Buyers stayed away in droves, and dealer patience probably dropped fast. But, for those who grew up in the 1970s, certain cars were always special. Here are five that only became special to collectors long after the decade ended.