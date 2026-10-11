This $70 Lunch Warmer Uses The DeWalt 20V Battery You Already Own

One of the great things about power tools is that each major brand's batteries are interchangeable across large lines of the company's products. But every once in a while, you might find that your chosen brand doesn't have all the options that one of its competitors does. For example, Milwaukee recently released a new lunch warmer that uses one of its M18 batteries to deliver a hot meal on the jobsite. This is an incredibly valuable product for anyone who works in areas that don't have ready access to electricity, though it could also be good for camping, road trips, and any other situation where you might want a hot meal without ready access to a kitchen. It's easy to see the appeal of such a product, and it's also easy to see why those who don't collect Milwaukee tools might be a little envious.

DeWalt is another of the best major cordless power tool brands on the market, but it has yet to release anything like this. Those who have already spent a lot of money on a collection of black and yellow batteries might be a little annoyed that they haven't been able to get their own cordless lunch warmer, and investing in a whole new battery and charger for the Milwaukee one isn't very feasible. That said, just because DeWalt hasn't released an official product doesn't mean you're completely out of luck. Mellif has recently announced the release of its brand new Portable 2.5L Lunchbox with PTC Even-Heating Technology. Best of all, it promises to be compatible with DeWalt 20V Max batteries, so you can use those pricey lithium-ion batteries that you already have to enjoy a hot meal anywhere.