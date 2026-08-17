Milwaukee's New Lunch Warmer Uses One M18 Battery To Deliver A Hot Meal On The Jobsite
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As well as powering more than 250 tools, Milwaukee's M18 batteries also power various useful devices aimed at making life on the job site easier. This year, the brand announced a new device in the M18 line, the Jobsite Lunch Warmer, designed to do just that.
We previously showed off a sneak peek of the device when a stack of Milwaukee patents were uncovered earlier in 2026, but now the final, consumer-ready version is set to hit shelves. There are a few visual differences between the earlier patents and the finished product, but its core functionality is the same. The lunch warmer uses an M18 battery to heat lunches up to a set temperature, and it can be preset to be ready for a specific time to fit around your lunch break.
An M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery can warm up to two lunches on a full charge, and there are three heat settings to suit a variety of different food types. The device is IP54 rated against dust and water ingress. For added peace of mind, it comes with the same 3-year warranty as the brand's M18 power tools. The warmer is designed to be used solely with M18 batteries, and users should be aware that using it with any unauthorized battery packs is likely to void Milwaukee's manufacturer warranty.
How much does the Milwaukee lunch warmer cost?
At the time of writing, the Milwaukee lunch warmer was yet to hit shelves. However, when it does, it will retail for $199 at Home Depot. It's sold as a standalone tool, which means that anyone who doesn't already have a suitable M18 battery that they can dedicate to the warmer will need to purchase one separately. If you are already using Milwaukee's Packout system to keep your tool collection organized, good news: The lunch warmer is compatible with the Packout system, so you can keep it secure on the go.
Even though there's no power source included, Milwaukee does include a pair of stainless steel food containers with the warmer. Anyone needing additional food containers will also be able to purchase them separately, with the brand offering additional containers in either a pack of 1 or pack of 3. Each of those containers is 3 inches tall, 6 inches wide, and 8.2 inches long, which the brand says is enough to hold 4.75 cups of food. Both the container and its lid can be put in the dishwasher, assuming the rubber gasket in the lid is removed first.