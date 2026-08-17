Milwaukee's New Lunch Warmer Uses One M18 Battery To Deliver A Hot Meal On The Jobsite

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As well as powering more than 250 tools, Milwaukee's M18 batteries also power various useful devices aimed at making life on the job site easier. This year, the brand announced a new device in the M18 line, the Jobsite Lunch Warmer, designed to do just that.

We previously showed off a sneak peek of the device when a stack of Milwaukee patents were uncovered earlier in 2026, but now the final, consumer-ready version is set to hit shelves. There are a few visual differences between the earlier patents and the finished product, but its core functionality is the same. The lunch warmer uses an M18 battery to heat lunches up to a set temperature, and it can be preset to be ready for a specific time to fit around your lunch break.

An M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery can warm up to two lunches on a full charge, and there are three heat settings to suit a variety of different food types. The device is IP54 rated against dust and water ingress. For added peace of mind, it comes with the same 3-year warranty as the brand's M18 power tools. The warmer is designed to be used solely with M18 batteries, and users should be aware that using it with any unauthorized battery packs is likely to void Milwaukee's manufacturer warranty.