Genesis G90 Resale Value: How Much Has The Luxury Sedan Depreciated?

The Genesis G90 is one of the best large luxury sedans on the market, going toe-to-toe with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Audi A8. In our review of the 2026 Genesis G90, we loved its ride and comfort, design, and overall refinement. But before you splash your hard-earned cash on the Genesis G90, you should also consider its resale value, as depreciation plays a big role in any vehicle's ownership cost.

According to iSeeCars data, the Genesis G90 loses 52.4% of its original value over five years, leaving you with just 47.6% residual value. Other sources offer slightly different numbers, although the general theme remains. For instance, CarEdge's data puts the Genesis G90's resale value at 52% after the same period.

Data from Kelly Blue Book (KBB) is more detailed, as it offers estimated resale values for different model years. According to KBB, the average Fair Purchase Price of a 2021 Genesis G90 across its two trims is $31,750, down from an average MSRP of $75,870. That represents an average resale value of 41.8% after five years, meaning it will have depreciated by 58.2%. That's a bit higher than iSeeCars and CarEdge's numbers, but it paints a broadly similar picture.