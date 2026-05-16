Not BMW, Not Bentley - This Luxury Car Brand Has The Best Resale Value
Look through any list of the fastest depreciating cars on the market, and you'll find a common theme: many of them are luxury vehicles. Buyers of these high-end vehicles want the latest and greatest performance, technology, and comfort features, and they can usually afford to upgrade their car every few years to get the newest model. As they age, the complex systems in luxury vehicles can break, leading to higher maintenance costs, while recurring costs like pricey tires and premium fuel add to the total bill. It's easy to see why many luxury vehicles lose value so fast, but not every manufacturer's cars follow the same trend.
Lexus is one of the few outliers in the luxury car segment, boasting brand-wide resale values that can match or even exceed those of some economy-focused brands. The Japanese manufacturer was crowned as the luxury brand with the best resale value in 2026 by KBB, with SUVs like the UX, NX, and RX scoring particularly highly for value retention. It's the fifth year in a row that Lexus has won that title. Data from CarEdge also puts Lexus in the number one spot, ahead of BMW, Audi, and Acura.
According to iSeeCars' estimates, virtually every single SUV in Lexus' current lineup is among the best in its segment for resale value, and its coupes and sedans are equally strong performers. If you're looking for a luxury car that doesn't depreciate like one, it's difficult to go wrong with any new or nearly-new Lexus model.
The 2026 Lexus lineup is a varied one
Anyone visiting their local Lexus dealership will find themselves among a wide array of models, some familiar to long-time fans and others fresh additions to the lineup. The brand's cheapest model is the UX Hybrid crossover, which is impressively frugal thanks to its Prius-derived powertrain but is still comfortable and well-equipped. Base-spec examples start around $40,000 once destination fees are taken into account. The NX, RX, and TX add progressively more interior space as you move up the lineup, while the RZ is available for buyers looking to switch to electric.
At the top end of Lexus' SUV range sit the Land Cruiser-based GX and the flagship LX, which stretches comfortably into six-figure territory. The brand also offers a pair of 2026 model sedans, the IS and ES, while the LC coupe and its convertible counterpart are available if practicality doesn't factor into your purchase. Notably absent from the brand's main lineup is the long-running LS, which is ending production in 2026 with a limited Heritage Edition that's no longer available at dealers.