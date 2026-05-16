Not BMW, Not Bentley - This Luxury Car Brand Has The Best Resale Value

Look through any list of the fastest depreciating cars on the market, and you'll find a common theme: many of them are luxury vehicles. Buyers of these high-end vehicles want the latest and greatest performance, technology, and comfort features, and they can usually afford to upgrade their car every few years to get the newest model. As they age, the complex systems in luxury vehicles can break, leading to higher maintenance costs, while recurring costs like pricey tires and premium fuel add to the total bill. It's easy to see why many luxury vehicles lose value so fast, but not every manufacturer's cars follow the same trend.

Lexus is one of the few outliers in the luxury car segment, boasting brand-wide resale values that can match or even exceed those of some economy-focused brands. The Japanese manufacturer was crowned as the luxury brand with the best resale value in 2026 by KBB, with SUVs like the UX, NX, and RX scoring particularly highly for value retention. It's the fifth year in a row that Lexus has won that title. Data from CarEdge also puts Lexus in the number one spot, ahead of BMW, Audi, and Acura.

According to iSeeCars' estimates, virtually every single SUV in Lexus' current lineup is among the best in its segment for resale value, and its coupes and sedans are equally strong performers. If you're looking for a luxury car that doesn't depreciate like one, it's difficult to go wrong with any new or nearly-new Lexus model.