5 Non-Negotiable Features When Buying A New Smartphone In 2026

Smartphones have come a long way in a relatively short time, and as a result, basic standards are much higher than they used to be. Today, it's not enough for a phone to boast a crisp 60Hz LCD display and an eight-hour battery life. Instead, to keep up with the competition, a phone needs to check a few important boxes for customers to consider it over the sea of alternatives. As someone who has tested dozens of smartphones over the years (both iPhone and Android), I've learned exactly which specs actually matter when you're considering a new handset.

First, it has to look the part. If a phone has less than a 120Hz adaptive display, it doesn't cut it. Similarly, if the camera quality is lacking and makes your photos and videos blurry, poorly lit, or grainy, it's not up to snuff by today's standards. A significant portion of smartphone users upgrade solely for better camera quality, which is why it's non-negotiable to have a reliable camera module that you can pull out, use to snap a photo, and expect it to be fairly high quality regardless of low lighting, distance, and motion.

Performance and software are important to consider too. If a phone has a beautiful display and an incredible camera but only 64GB of storage and under 8GB of RAM, it won't feel like a modern smartphone. Similarly, software and security updates need to be guaranteed for at least five years for future-proofing. What it doesn't need are gimmicks like foldable screens, fancy accessories that add an extra $500, or cameras that lead with a massive megapixel count as the main selling point.