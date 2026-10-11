5 Forgotten Windows Features That Are Pure Nostalgia

It's been over 40 years since the first version of Microsoft's operating system, Windows 1.0, was released. And over the decades, a lot has changed. From the user interface and features to built-in apps and core components, Windows has gone through a major transformation. Features that were once considered key parts of Windows are no longer included in the newer iterations. Back in the early days, Windows felt entirely different, and that was largely because of the apps and features that were included in the default Windows installation.

Apps like Windows Media Center and Movie Maker, products like Microsoft Bob, tools like Steps Recorder, and games like 3D Pinball, Minesweeper, and Solitaire were once synonymous with the Windows operating system. However, most of these are no longer part of Windows, and some that exist are not being actively developed and will soon be removed. There are others too, like Paint 3D, WordPad, the classic Start Menu and Control Panel, and Windows Messenger, which many of you may remember from the days of Windows XP.

It's also important to highlight that many of these features have been replaced, or are being replaced, with newer apps and tools. For instance, Microsoft is phasing out Steps Recorder in favor of Snipping Tool, Xbox Game Bar, and Clipchamp, alternatives that better fit modern Windows versions.