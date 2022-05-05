Clipchamp: How To Get Microsoft's New Video Editing App For Free

Microsoft got rid of Windows Movie Maker in 2017, replacing it with its Photos app. This move wasn't particularly popular with users, as the Photos app doesn't offer some of the editing features that were available in Movie Maker. Years later, the company finally addressed this issue by acquiring Clipchamp, which was previously offered by an independent company. Now that this software is owned by Microsoft, it can be considered the replacement for Movie Maker. Windows 11 includes Clipchamp as part of its preinstalled "inbox app" software, so you can use it this way with your Microsoft account if you wish.

Clipchamp is a basic video editor that can be used to easily create, edit, and share videos on social media. The program is also web-based, so if you don't have Windows 11 or you're using a different device, you can still try it. Best of all, it can be used for free, albeit with fewer features and capabilities than buying the premium version. However, even just for free, it can be a great tool if you want to make simple edits to videos and upload them to social media.