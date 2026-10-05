Home Depot's Free Milwaukee Tool Or Battery Offer Is Back For Fall 2026

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Fall 2026 is in full swing, which means it's an excellent time to tackle those DIY projects you have left on your list before the colder weather starts to set in. This often means that a browse online and/or a trip to your local hardware store is in order. Bargain hunters and Milwaukee Tool enthusiasts will be particularly glad to hear that Home Depot's Milwaukee Free M18 Tool or Battery with Purchase offer is back for another year. A Milwaukee Free M12 Tool Up to $199 Value Fall 2026 promotion is also currently available.

Currently active and running until October 25, 2026 (in the case of some of the individual deals on offer), these promotions are excellent options for some top deals on Milwaukee power tools. Home Depot online customers can navigate the tabs on the Free M12 Tool and Free M18 Tool offers to see what's available at different price points, ranging from $100 to $600 between the two promotions. Some items are marked "Free Gift With Purchase," and others with "Buy One, Get One." When an item catches a customer's eye, they can simply select it and navigate to Shop This Offer before adding it to their cart, where they can select an item to buy to get the freebie (in the case of Free With Purchase items) or the promotional item they want free with this purchase (for Buy One, Get One items).

Across the M18 series, free gifts such as the M18 18-Volt 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion XC Extended Capacity Battery Pack (with a $169 value) are available, while M12 shoppers can snag the likes of a M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool for free. There are a broad range of items available, so let's break some down.