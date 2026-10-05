Home Depot's Free Milwaukee Tool Or Battery Offer Is Back For Fall 2026
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Fall 2026 is in full swing, which means it's an excellent time to tackle those DIY projects you have left on your list before the colder weather starts to set in. This often means that a browse online and/or a trip to your local hardware store is in order. Bargain hunters and Milwaukee Tool enthusiasts will be particularly glad to hear that Home Depot's Milwaukee Free M18 Tool or Battery with Purchase offer is back for another year. A Milwaukee Free M12 Tool Up to $199 Value Fall 2026 promotion is also currently available.
Currently active and running until October 25, 2026 (in the case of some of the individual deals on offer), these promotions are excellent options for some top deals on Milwaukee power tools. Home Depot online customers can navigate the tabs on the Free M12 Tool and Free M18 Tool offers to see what's available at different price points, ranging from $100 to $600 between the two promotions. Some items are marked "Free Gift With Purchase," and others with "Buy One, Get One." When an item catches a customer's eye, they can simply select it and navigate to Shop This Offer before adding it to their cart, where they can select an item to buy to get the freebie (in the case of Free With Purchase items) or the promotional item they want free with this purchase (for Buy One, Get One items).
Across the M18 series, free gifts such as the M18 18-Volt 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion XC Extended Capacity Battery Pack (with a $169 value) are available, while M12 shoppers can snag the likes of a M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool for free. There are a broad range of items available, so let's break some down.
More details on Home Depot and Milwaukee's Fall 2026 deals
There are occasions when Milwaukee's M18 tools are better than its M12 tools. Whichever series you're in need of, though, these Fall 2026 deals from Home Depot will probably have something fitting. Ultimately, interested parties should explore both Home Depot's Free M12 Tool and Free M18 Tool or Battery promotions to see for themselves, but there are definitely some general highlights worth detailing.
With the former deal, for example, customers buying the $199 M12 12V Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) Starter Kit with Charger can add one of seven different items to their cart for free. This includes the M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 3 in. Cut Off Saw or the M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1.6 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum, which both retail at $149. Those shopping for M18 series items, meanwhile, can pick up a M18 FUEL PACKOUT 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum for $199. Doing so gets them a free M18 18-Volt 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion XC Extended Capacity Battery Pack, which usually sells for $169.
Some individual deals, such as the latter wet/dry vacuum, are marked as online-only, so customers should look and choose carefully for items that suit their needs. There are a broad range of items available in these promotions, some of which have more niche, specific uses and others that will be broadly useful for those who may be new to power tools.