4 Chainsaw Brands With Better Ratings Than Husqvarna

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Husqvarna has produced many different products over the course of its life. The Swedish company was founded all the way back in 1689, beginning as a manufacturer of muskets, but over the next 337 years, Husqvarna has dipped its toe into everything from sewing machines to cast iron kitchen appliances to motorcycles. Today, though, it's best known for its range of outdoor power equipment, including chainsaws.

Many people are really big fans of the Husqvarna Power Axe 350i chainsaw. It tops Popular Mechanics' list of the best chainsaws on the market, and both The New York Times' Wirecutter and The Spruce praise it for its power. While there's no doubt the Power Axe 350i is a great model, the overall chainsaw line doesn't exactly get the same consensus praise. Many people have problems with their Husqvarna chainsaws, including oil leaks, lubrication issues, and more, and rarely do you see another model rank among the best on the market. The company may have a crown jewel product, but as a whole, it may leave something to be desired.

There are a number of other brands out there, though, that do earn very high praise from both expert reviewers and customers alike for several models they offer, rather than just one. Here, we'll look at four chainsaw brands that consistently earn higher ratings than Husqvarna. We determined this from a mix of expert opinions from publications such as Wirecutter and The Spruce, hardware stores like Northern Tool + Equipment, and actual customer reviews from Consumer Reports, which also has its own in-house experts testing these chainsaws.