Milwaukee's Top-Rated Mini Chainsaw Is Now Free At Home Depot, But There's A Catch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Quality power tools from one of the major hardware brands like Milwaukee can be prohibitively expensive, easily clearing $100 without any kind of accessories or protection plans. If you were hoping to get your hands on a branded handheld pruning saw, such as the Milwaukee M12 FUEL battery-powered pruning saw, you'd need to shell out $199 at Home Depot. It's precisely because these tools are typically so expensive that any hint of a discount, let alone a free product, is naturally enticing.
Home Depot has begun a promotion for that particular Milwaukee pruning saw: Until the promotion's end on October 26, 2025, you can obtain the saw for free with a qualifying purchase. It's obviously tempting to get a nearly-$200 implement for free, but as with so many other seemingly perfect deals in life, there is a catch: The aforementioned "qualifying purchase" involves a Milwaukee battery kit of comparable price to the pruning saw itself.
The tool is free only with purchase of a particular Milwaukee battery kit
In order to receive the Milwaukee pruning saw for free, you would need to purchase it in a bundle alongside the Milwaukee M12 12V lithium-ion battery pack starter kit. This kit includes two 12V 5Ah batteries for Milwaukee's M12 tool system, as well as a charger to go with them. This battery kit costs $199 at Home Depot, the same standalone price as the pruning saw itself. As such, if the original problem was that you couldn't afford the pruning saw on its own, this deal unfortunately won't fix that problem for you.
In absolute fairness, the M12 battery pack starter kit usually retails at Home Depot for $319, but is discounted to $199 at the time of writing. In the broad scope, getting this normally more-expensive product plus the pruning saw is a pretty good deal, provided you have $200 to burn; especially considering that the pruning saw is a favorite among customers with a 4.8 out of 5 user rating. Whatever your perspective on the matter, this deal lasts until October 26, so you have time to make a choice before the discount expires.