Milwaukee's Top-Rated Mini Chainsaw Is Now Free At Home Depot, But There's A Catch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Quality power tools from one of the major hardware brands like Milwaukee can be prohibitively expensive, easily clearing $100 without any kind of accessories or protection plans. If you were hoping to get your hands on a branded handheld pruning saw, such as the Milwaukee M12 FUEL battery-powered pruning saw, you'd need to shell out $199 at Home Depot. It's precisely because these tools are typically so expensive that any hint of a discount, let alone a free product, is naturally enticing.

Home Depot has begun a promotion for that particular Milwaukee pruning saw: Until the promotion's end on October 26, 2025, you can obtain the saw for free with a qualifying purchase. It's obviously tempting to get a nearly-$200 implement for free, but as with so many other seemingly perfect deals in life, there is a catch: The aforementioned "qualifying purchase" involves a Milwaukee battery kit of comparable price to the pruning saw itself.