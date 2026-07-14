4 Common Problems With Husqvarna Chainsaws

Starting trouble is one of the most commonly reported problems Husqvarna chainsaw owners run into, especially on popular homeowner and Rancher-style models such as the 435, 440, and 455 Rancher, though similar complaints also show up on some pro-grade saws like the 550XP and 562XP.

Some of these saws may need far more pulls than normal before the engine finally catches, which often points to the saw struggling to get fuel, air, and spark working together at the right moment. Others may fire briefly, sound like they are about to settle into idle, and then shut off almost immediately. Another common complaint is hot-start trouble, where the saw may run normally during the first few cuts but becomes much harder to restart after being shut off for a short break.

Most owners that have these problems end up finding that the saw is either not getting enough fuel during startup, or is getting too much fuel at the wrong time. If the saw sat unused with old fuel in the tank, that fuel can leave deposits inside the carburetor and clog its small passages, which can restrict fuel flow enough to make starting difficult.

In other cases, the problem comes from too much fuel rather than too little, especially when the choke stays on too long and repeated pulls leave the spark plug too wet and the engine too flooded to fire. That also helps explain why some saws start fine when cold, but become difficult to restart after a short stop, since a fuel system that is only working marginally can become more obvious once heat builds up.