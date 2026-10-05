5 Milwaukee Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026
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With the autumn season upon us in proper, it's a good time to shore up your personal tool collection. It's nice, cool weather to work on personal DIY projects at home, and there's no shortage of handiwork that needs to be done before everything starts freezing over in the winter. Getting your tools up to snuff now will help prevent the need for an extra trip to the hardware store when it's already cold out.
Major hardware brands like Milwaukee understand this need for tools, preferably reasonably-priced ones, so if you're looking to either replace your old tools or get some entirely new ones before the hectic holiday season, October is a pretty good month to go looking. As it happens, you can find various Milwaukee products on a pretty steep discount at Home Depot right now, marked down 30 percent or more if you buy them bundled with a battery pack from Milwaukee's M18 system. It certainly wouldn't hurt to have some extra batteries under your belt as well, and if you can get them at a discounted rate with tools, all the better.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2 Inch Hammer Drill/Driver
It's always good to have a strong power drill in your hardware repertoire, but sometimes, a regular drill/driver alone isn't quite sufficient for whatever work you plan on doing. For some jobs, particularly drilling into tougher materials like hardwoods, you need a drill with a little extra oomph behind it. That's a job for the self-pounding power of a hammer drill, and you can get a Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hammer Drill/Driver at Home Depot for $229 at Home Depot for $229 when purchased with a 5.0Ah M18 battery pack.
This tool is, at least according to Milwaukee, "the industry's most powerful hammer drill," designed to leave precision holes into denser materials. In its regular mode, it can drill into harder wood, while the hammer drill mode allows it to break through materials like brick, cinder blocks, and concrete. It's equipped with a brushless motor, powered by the included M18 battery pack, for delivering consistent power and performance while under load. In the event of an over-rotation, it's also equipped with an auto-stop function, indicated by a warning light, alongside other built-in protections against overheating, over-discharge, and overloads.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool
If you're looking for flexibility in your tools, especially if you're trying to shore up your toolkit before the holidays, a smart investment would be in an oscillating multi-tool. With the help of swappable heads and accessories, a multi-tool can handle various jobs and tasks around the home and in the workshop, from prying to cutting to sanding. You can get a Milwaukee M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool at Home Depot for $249 when purchased with a 5.0Ah M18 battery pack.
In addition to the battery pack, this multi-tool comes bundled with 5 sanding sheets, a sanding pad, and a wood-cutting blade, and is compatible with many other multi-tool attachments like metal-cutting blades and drywall cutters, Milwaukee-branded or otherwise. Its brushless motor delivers 10,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute (OPM), regulated via the variable speed dial, with an auto-load feature having the tool start slowly before gradually ramping up power while under load to reach optimal power delivery and performance. Its built-in LED has a 180 degree span for illuminating dark work areas, and it has a 4.2 degree oscillation angle for faster, more precise cutting.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hackzall Reciprocating Saw
Speaking of cutting, there are many situations in and around the home where you may need to make a quick cut, whether you're cutting up a chunk of wood for a woodworking project or need to get rid of a stubborn tree branch. A regular hand saw can technically handle this type of work, but it's not exactly easy on your hands, especially if you're doing it all day. It would be faster and more efficient to employ a reciprocating saw instead. You can get one of Milwaukee's M18 FUEL Hackzall Reciprocating Saws at Home Depot for $199, bundled with an M18 5.0Ah battery pack.
In another promotional boast, Milwaukee calls this particular tool the "fastest cutting and most powerful 1-handed design reciprocating saw." Its ⅞-inch stroke length, powered by a brushless motor, is designed to cut through larger amounts of material in a single stroke than similar reciprocating saws, as well as 50 percent faster in Milwaukee's estimate. It's compact and relatively lightweight, which makes it easier to hold above you and cut high-up targets like plumbing pipes or tree branches. It also has a pivoting shoe, which helps the tool to maintain contact with whatever you're cutting and helps to keep cuts clean while dialing down vibration and bucking.
Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander
If you're working with wood specifically, it's not as simple as just cutting up a big log and making a couch out of it. Wood needs to be sanded down in order to make it nice and smooth, making it both safe to touch without getting a handful of splinters and more aesthetically pleasing. An oscillating tool can handle some basic sanding work, but for something more elaborate, that's a job for an orbit sander. You can get Milwaukee's M18 Random Orbit Sander at Home Depot for $229 when purchased with an M18 5.0Ah battery pack.
This sander is designed to wear down thick, tough materials, delivering up to 12,000 OPM with a ³⁄₃₂-inch orbit diameter that creates scratch-free surface finishing. The five-speed mode button can be used to fine-tune the sander's output and work with different types and sizes of materials. There's also an integrated dust-collection system, which the manufacturer rates to gather up approximately 95 percent of dust generated during the sanding process. If you have a Milwaukee-branded shop vac, this sander is also VacLink compatible, allowing you to remotely activate it for quicker clean-ups.
Milwaukee M18 Compact Blower
No matter what kind of tools you're using or work you're doing, odds are pretty good that your workshop is going to be pretty dirty by the time you're done for the day, covered in sawdust, metal shavings, or other unsightly contaminants. If you need to clean off your work surface, as well as quickly remove all of those particulates from your work space, a good blower can help you get rid of it all. Milwaukee's M18 Compact Blower is available at Home Depot for $129 when purchased with an M18 2.0Ah battery pack.
This handheld blower is designed for jobsite cleanup, using a combination of a three-speed electronic switch and a variable speed trigger to help you reach the optimal air output for blowing away debris and particulates. At its highest output, it blows air at 160 MPH and 100 CFM, with the lock-on switch allowing you to take your hand off the trigger when your desired output is reached. The nozzle is made of soft plastic to resist crushing and bending, and it comes with a 9-inch extension nozzle that helps the airflow reach the ground without you needing to bend over.