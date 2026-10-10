3D Printer Brand Bambu Lab Just Released A Dedicated Laser Cutter – Here's What It Can Do

3D printers, laser cutters, and engravers have become cornerstones of personal manufacturing and crafting, letting people create and refine all kinds of clever projects right in their own homes. For this reason, many major 3D printer brands have sometimes rolled all of these devices into single, cohesive units for maximum convenience. Bambu Lab, for example, sells all-in-one products like the Bambu Lab H2D alongside standalone 3D printers like the Bambu Lab X1.

However, that can be a problem if you only need one of these devices. If, for example, you wanted to get into laser cutting and engraving but had no particular interest in 3D printing, buying a combination unit like the Bambu Lab H2D might be wasteful, especially if you're tight on space. To address this particular concern, Bambu Lab has released its first dedicated laser cutter, the Bambu Lab R1. The R1 is a 55-watt CO2 laser cutting system designed for cutting out shapes and engraving patterns and available on the Bambu Lab website for $2,499.