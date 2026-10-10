3D Printer Brand Bambu Lab Just Released A Dedicated Laser Cutter – Here's What It Can Do
3D printers, laser cutters, and engravers have become cornerstones of personal manufacturing and crafting, letting people create and refine all kinds of clever projects right in their own homes. For this reason, many major 3D printer brands have sometimes rolled all of these devices into single, cohesive units for maximum convenience. Bambu Lab, for example, sells all-in-one products like the Bambu Lab H2D alongside standalone 3D printers like the Bambu Lab X1.
However, that can be a problem if you only need one of these devices. If, for example, you wanted to get into laser cutting and engraving but had no particular interest in 3D printing, buying a combination unit like the Bambu Lab H2D might be wasteful, especially if you're tight on space. To address this particular concern, Bambu Lab has released its first dedicated laser cutter, the Bambu Lab R1. The R1 is a 55-watt CO2 laser cutting system designed for cutting out shapes and engraving patterns and available on the Bambu Lab website for $2,499.
The Bambu Lab R1 is used for cutting and engraving various materials
Bambu Lab's R1 has a 600 x 300 mm (about 23.6 x 11.8 inches) work surface and supports a variety of materials, including wood, transparent acrylic, glass, fabric, leather, anodized aluminum, and slate. Cutting efficiency varies by material, but Bambu Lab claims that it can cut 18-mm walnut and 20-mm acrylic in a single pass.
The R1 uses a TriSense System that ensures precise lines as it cuts. This also works on transparent materials like glass without confusing the sensor. The laser also has several precision aids, including vibration and speed compensation features that ensure clean lines and consistent engraving depth, and a Vision Encoder that corrects for slight mechanical drift during regular operation. You can also mount a Laser Alignment Sensor on the toolhead to reduce the need for trial-and-error test fires.
The R1 has a touchscreen that lets you manage and check its status directly from the machine itself, plus an array of safety features to make sure nothing goes wrong. These include a Class 1 laser safety enclosure to keep the beam from firing where it shouldn't, Crossflow Ventilation that removes laser exhaust fumes and pipes in clean air, an automatic laser stop when the lid is opened, and built-in sensors that detect flames.