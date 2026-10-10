How Do Automatic-Dispensing Washing Machines Know How Much Detergent You Need?

Part of the typical laundry process involves measuring out the detergent you need before running the cycle. Whether you add liquid detergent to a receptacle or drop a few laundry pods into the drum, this ensures your clothes get properly cleaned. If you have difficulty remembering to add the detergent beforehand, or aren't sure how much detergent a particular load needs, there are washing machines out there that are built to automatically dispense detergent at the start of a wash cycle instead.

Washing machine models from several major brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Maytag use automatic-dispensing systems to simplify the loading process. Instead of measuring detergent with each load, owners of these automatic washing machines simply have to refill a large reservoir every few loads. As for how an automatic washing machine determines how much detergent it needs, that depends on the size and weight of the load you're running. Much in the same way that modern washing machines weigh and measure laundry loads to determine cycle length, so too can those equipped with automatic detergent dispensing make a ballpark estimate of how much detergent is actually necessary.