What's The Difference Between Semi-Automatic And Fully Automatic Washing Machines?

Washing machines have vastly simplified the task of doing laundry, but not all machines automate the process to the same extent. Plus, there are some washing machine models you should steer clear of because of well-documented issues with their manufacturing. While both semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machines can wash and rinse, they differ in how much you have to do between those steps.

For starters, with a semi-automatic washing machine, you'll fill the wash tub, run the cycle, then move the clothes to the spin tub yourself. You'll also have to step in manually to fill the water, drain it, and switch between the wash and spin cycles. On the other hand, with a fully automatic washing machine, you just toss in your clothes, hit start, and you're pretty much done. This way, the machine does all the work for you, such as managing the water levels or cycle time.

A semi-automatic machine usually has two separate tubs, one for washing and one for spinning. It also comes with notable features like customizable wash settings or selectable water levels. Granted, there's manual labor and more work involved, but this setup gives users more flexibility with their laundry, which makes these machines appealing if you like being in control of the process. You get none of this with a fully automatic washing machine since it has a single drum that handles every stage on its own. As such, this type offers better convenience and is a good choice for hectic households.