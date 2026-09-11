3 Washing Machine Models You Should Steer Clear Of

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As our ranking of washing machines from worst to best proves, not every model on the showroom floor is worth your money. As with any appliance, there are a handful of clunkers waiting to entrap buyers that haven't done their homework, some of which come from trusted major brands (worth noting, however, that our pick for most trusted washing machine brand doesn't make an appearance). Based on professional lab testing, independent analysis of real world service data, and recalls, these models stand out for the wrong reasons.

A washing machine is not a small investment, so a little research can go a long way to sparring you from a costly purchase you regret. Consider performance (particularly a machine's ability to remove stains and other difficult blemishes), reliability, and most importantly, safety before committing your hard-earned money. The last thing you want is to spend thousands on a machine that doesn't do the one thing you bought it for, or, worse, catches fire in your laundry room (we're looking at you, SuperSpeed).