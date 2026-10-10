What It Means If A USB Port Has A 'D' Symbol Next To It

Identifying USB port symbols and icons can be tough, especially when you're trying to connect a specific device to your computer. Thankfully, a D-shaped symbol with a P inside it next to a USB-C port is simple: it indicates that the connection supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. This means that port can carry audio and video over DisplayPort.

The technology is based on the DisplayPort standard overseen by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). A DisplayPort-capable USB-C port supports audio, video, USB data, and USB Power Delivery at the same time. That means you can use it to connect and power a compatible USB-C display, for example, cutting down on cable clutter. But while the DisplayPort logo guarantees support for DisplayPort Alt Mode, not all USB-C ports that support it will have the logo. Thus, the best way to confirm if your computer's USB-C port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode is to check its documentation.

If a USB-C port supports DisplayPort but lacks the logo, the manufacturer likely didn't go through the process required to use the iconography. VESA states that companies must be members of the organization, pass compliance testing, and submit the results for approval. From there, they'll sign a trademark license agreement, which allows the manufacturer to use the DisplayPort Alt Mode logo.