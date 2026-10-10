Why Do Portable Air Conditioners Have Two BTU Ratings?

There are some downsides to portable air conditioners, including the fact that they can be quite power-hungry appliances. This means customers are likely looking to choose one that is the most energy-efficient as possible. If you've ever compared and contrasted different portable AC systems with this factor in mind, there's little doubt that you've come across the term BTU.

A British Thermal Unit (BTU) is a measure of thermal energy. With an air conditioning system, the BTU determines its cooling capacity in terms of the power used by the system to extract heat from a room. Specifically, it measures the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of 1 pound of water 1 degree Fahrenheit — at sea level, as different altitudes can effect the process. The higher this number, the more effective the machine's cooling is. BTU is often divided into two separate figures: SACC, which stands for Seasonally Adjusted Cooling Capacity, and ASHRAE, which stands for the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.

An ASHRAE BTU is a value arrived at by testing the machine in very specific conditions in a laboratory. While it's a valuable datapoint because each machine is tested in exactly the same way, it only registers the machine's performance in those very specific conditions. That is why the SACC BTU is used as well, as it averages how the system performs across a range of conditions to estimate how it will perform in a real-world home. Neither system provides a full picture by itself, but both can tell potential buyers something important about any particular portable air conditioning unit.