2027 Kia EV3 First Drive: An Affordable EV With Good Range (Just Pick This Trim)
In a world where gas prices seem to have no ceiling, a cheap new electric vehicle has the potential to serve as a bandage over the gushing financial wounds inflation and the K-shaped have inflicted on the American economy. It's not the solution to all our problems, but trying to stop the bleeding is a good place to start. And while the folks at Kia aren't presenting the new compact EV3 as some sort of world saver, they aren't shying away from their bullish approach to EVs, either.
Kia has introduced a number of new hybrids and EVs over the last few years, and the 2027 EV3 is the latest of them, while also being one of the least expensive. It has a starting price of $31,385 (including a $1,495 destination fee), and some models are available with a battery big enough to unlock a range of 321 miles on a single charge. It can be more than an entry-level starter vehicle, too, with a long list of available features and optional all-wheel drive, a rarity in the segment.
To show off their shiny new compact EV, Kia invited me out to Vancouver Island, put the keys to a few fully charged EV3's in my hand, and dispatched me on a route that went through some city thoroughfares, over big highways, and right into the winding roads of the Canadian woods. It was picturesque, but more than that, it was a great way to experience the all-new EV3 in a number of different environments.
A small car covering a wide base
There are a number of options for the drivetrain on the EV3, though while there were a few different trims to test at the launch event, the base model was missing, much to my chagrin. The base choice in the EV3 lineup uses a 58.3 kWh battery, which on single-motor models puts out a modest 201 horsepower and 209 pound-feet of torque. As the cheapest model, I think it's worth at least a short test drive, but we'll have to save that test for a later date.
The 58.3 kWh battery in the base model means an estimated range is 221 miles on a charge, which is enough for most city activities, but if you're the road-tripping type, the larger 81.4 kWh battery paired with front-wheel drive is where it's at. Both the vehicles I tested had that larger battery.
The version of the EV3 with the larger 81.4-kWh battery and front-wheel drive has an estimated maximum range of 321 miles — that's the first one I had a go in. Watching the range meter move slowly as I dashed through the Canadian cityscape and through mountain terrain was a joy. There was zero range anxiety, even in a foreign country where I had no sense of the available charging network. It's hard to judge range without plugging in to charge, especially in unfamiliar territory, but I got the sense that even in normal driving, the EV3 would easily meet its range estimates.
A quick charge should get you going again
While I didn't have the opportunity to charge the EV3 during my drive day, I was impressed by Kia's promised charge rates. The 400V E-GMP platform allows for a max charging rate of 100 kW for the standard battery and 127 kW for the larger battery, which is approximately a 30% faster charging rate than the old Niro EV. It's quick enough to get the 58.3 kWh battery from 10 to 80% charge in 29 minutes, and the larger battery will do the same charging dance in just 31 minutes.
More than just charging quickly, the EV3 will offer V2L and, eventually, V2H capability. V2L, or Vehicle to Load, is where the EV3 can be used to charge things like your laptop or e-bike, or power your coffee machine if you're out camping for the weekend and need an espresso fix. V2H, also known as Vehicle to Home, means you can use the EV3 as a source of energy for your home if the power goes out. This technology isn't new, but it's relatively rare amongst affordable EVs, and it'll be a nice addition to the EV3 when it arrives.
What it's like to drive with the extra power
The long-range version of the EV3 keeps horsepower ratings the same as the base version (201 hp and 209 lb-ft). That's good news for the range, but if you want a bit more power you can have that, too. Kia also offers the EV3 with all-wheel drive paired with the 81.4 kWh battery, pushing power numbers up significantly.
Standard AWD models make 261 hp and 284 lb-ft, while GT models make it a whopping 288 hp and 345 lb-ft — enough to take the EV3 from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. Both the models I tested came with the 81.4 kWh battery, but neither was the power-topping GT. Still, the power and torque were more than enough to scoot the EV3 quickly off the line, and provide a bit of thrust as the little SUV exited corners.
Kia's i-Pedal system has three different levels of regenerative braking, which meant there was plenty of regenerative braking power and the physical brakes only got only a small amount of use during my test drive. In city traffic, it was easy to come to a complete stop without ever touching the brake pedal.
There's not much to fault in the ride or handling
I recently spent some time testing out the 2027 Chevy Bolt, and I was surprised by how lively it was in the corners. The EV3 was a bit less eager to change direction, and felt slightly less agile to me, but it was still entertaining. The steering was well weighted, too, and there's an easy-to-understand array of buttons on the wheel that don't get in the way. It wasn't sports-car flat, but the EV3 didn't roll much through corners either.
On the highway, the EV3 did extremely well. For such a compact vehicle, it felt secure and stable over big bumps. And during our back-road drive, there were some seriously big bumps. Some of Canada's rural roads have clearly been impacted by the constant travel of logging trucks, leaving large, unexpected dips and potholes in lots of places. And while I needed to keep a close eye on the terrain ahead, a few big road gulleys did sneak up on me. When they did, the EV3 bounced in a big way, but absorbed the impact much better than I would've expected.
Comfortable, spacious, and packed with tech
On top of being well-sprung enough to soak up bumps, the EV3 has an interior that's likable and big enough for adults. The front seats, while not particularly dynamic, were comfortable and supportive, and I could easily sit in the back seat behind my own 5-foot-9 seating position. Optional heated and ventilated seats were a nice option to have, though it does cost a pretty penny to get to the trim levels where they're offered (more on that in a moment).
Standard on every trim of the EV3 is a widescreen display that makes things feel pretty premium for the price. The wide series of displays is technically three different screens stitched together – one 12.3-inch cluster for the driver, a small 5-inch display for the climate control, and another 12.3-inch screen for the center infotainment display. This same screen setup is equipped on multiple other Kias, and it's definitely a win to have it in the brand's cheapest EV. The clear display classes up the cabin immediately, and the quick, responsive nature of the system makes it easy to use.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as part of the tech package, and they worked well in the big screen setup, too. An optional eight-speaker Harman Kardon stereo was also equipped to my test vehicles, and while I wouldn't spend the extra cash for it, it did provide decent sound quality up to about 75% of maximum volume. After that, the bass felt a bit hollow.
2027 Kia EV3 verdict
Kia is bringing out a new, relatively affordable, entry-level EV in a time when fuel economy standards are being rolled back, and while other automakers are drastically reducing the number of EVs available in their lineups. Sounds like a winning strategy to me. The EV3 can be a very financially appealing proposition, and driving it around is an easy and enjoyable experience. You do, however, have to make sure to get the trim level right.
Base models start around $32,000, but the test vehicles I took out for a spin were at $40,185 and $46,730 as tested, for the Land and GT-Line trims, respectively. Those trim levels felt pretty upscale, but nearly $47,000 for the EV3 is too steep in my opinion, and that's not even the most expensive model: the high-horsepower GT is priced at $47,385.
The EV3 that makes the most sense is the Wind trim level, just a step up from the base, with the most range, and with a reasonable price of $36,485. It still gets all the standard tech I enjoyed on the other models, plus creature comforts like heated front seats, without becoming too expensive. If you pick the right trim level, the EV3 is a seriously desirable little SUV. It's styled like the larger, more premium EV9, which gives it some curb appeal, too.