2027 Kia EV3 First Drive: An Affordable EV With Good Range (Just Pick This Trim)

In a world where gas prices seem to have no ceiling, a cheap new electric vehicle has the potential to serve as a bandage over the gushing financial wounds inflation and the K-shaped have inflicted on the American economy. It's not the solution to all our problems, but trying to stop the bleeding is a good place to start. And while the folks at Kia aren't presenting the new compact EV3 as some sort of world saver, they aren't shying away from their bullish approach to EVs, either.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Kia has introduced a number of new hybrids and EVs over the last few years, and the 2027 EV3 is the latest of them, while also being one of the least expensive. It has a starting price of $31,385 (including a $1,495 destination fee), and some models are available with a battery big enough to unlock a range of 321 miles on a single charge. It can be more than an entry-level starter vehicle, too, with a long list of available features and optional all-wheel drive, a rarity in the segment.

To show off their shiny new compact EV, Kia invited me out to Vancouver Island, put the keys to a few fully charged EV3's in my hand, and dispatched me on a route that went through some city thoroughfares, over big highways, and right into the winding roads of the Canadian woods. It was picturesque, but more than that, it was a great way to experience the all-new EV3 in a number of different environments.