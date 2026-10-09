5 Of The Best Electric Kettles You Can Buy In 2026, Ranked By Price

No one necessarily needs to spend over $200 on a kettle, but if you have a large budget and want a high-end appliance with an appealing mix of capability, versatility, and convenience, you can easily do just that. The Breville BKE845BST smart kettle is one of the most appealing options in that price bracket, since it sports a retail price of $219.95. It justifies that price with various additional functions and features, including five different temperature presets for various types of tea and coffee and a keep-warm function that can hold water at a set temperature for up to 20 minutes.

It's also constructed from easy-to-clean stainless steel, with various colorways available. Anyone who regularly makes hot drinks for multiple people at a time should also appreciate its generous seven-cup capacity.

One of the biggest conveniences of an electric kettle is the speed at which it can heat up water, and when Serious Eats compared a range of kettles at different price points, the Breville kettle scored well. It might not have been the fastest overall, but its speed combined with its long feature list and high level of positive reviews from buyers on Amazon are enough to make it well worth considering.