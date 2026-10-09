5 Of The Best Electric Kettles You Can Buy In 2026, Ranked By Price
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While the electric kettle still isn't a mainstay in American kitchens in the same way as some other small kitchen appliances, it's no less of a useful addition if you're a regular tea or coffee drinker. Every electric kettle does the same core job of heating water up more quickly and conveniently than a stovetop kettle, but there are several different styles that will appeal to different kinds of buyers. Many of the best kettles come with plenty of additional features too, and deciding which features are worth paying for and which are worth skipping isn't necessarily straightforward.
The answer to the question of which kettle is the best will vary based on your individual preferences and your budget, but we've put together a roundup of top-rated models that are ranked consistently highly by both independent reviewers and customers. Our priciest pick is a high-end model that will only appeal to buyers with especially generous budgets, but we've also included plenty of options with more affordable price tags too.
Breville BKE845BST Smart Kettle
No one necessarily needs to spend over $200 on a kettle, but if you have a large budget and want a high-end appliance with an appealing mix of capability, versatility, and convenience, you can easily do just that. The Breville BKE845BST smart kettle is one of the most appealing options in that price bracket, since it sports a retail price of $219.95. It justifies that price with various additional functions and features, including five different temperature presets for various types of tea and coffee and a keep-warm function that can hold water at a set temperature for up to 20 minutes.
It's also constructed from easy-to-clean stainless steel, with various colorways available. Anyone who regularly makes hot drinks for multiple people at a time should also appreciate its generous seven-cup capacity.
One of the biggest conveniences of an electric kettle is the speed at which it can heat up water, and when Serious Eats compared a range of kettles at different price points, the Breville kettle scored well. It might not have been the fastest overall, but its speed combined with its long feature list and high level of positive reviews from buyers on Amazon are enough to make it well worth considering.
Cuisinart CPK-17P1 Electric Kettle
Tea drinkers who don't want to spend over $200 on a kettle could consider the Cuisinart CPK-17P1 electric kettle instead. It retails for $129.95, and it packs a similar feature list to the pricier Breville kettle above. It too features settings for different types of tea, including white tea, black tea, green tea, and oolong tea. Just like the Breville, it can also keep water at the perfect temperature for an extended amount of time, so that it's perfect whenever you need to pour it.
The kettle is well-liked both by reviewers on Amazon and by independent tea reviewers, and it's suitable for larger households thanks to its seven cup capacity. Cuisinart ships the kettle with a three year limited warranty as standard, and just like the Breville, it comes with an easy-clean stainless steel finish. Of course, the Cuisinart isn't without its downsides. Looks are always subjective, but to our eyes, the chunky buttons on the handle make it less visually appealing than some of its rivals. It also weighs significantly more than many of its rivals, which could make it less easy to handle for buyers with lower mobility. Even so, it remains a very competitive option at its price point.
Haden Dorset Electric Kettle
Functionality is the most important factor to consider when buying any new kitchen appliance, but that doesn't mean you can't prioritize form too. Offering a mix of both is the Haden Dorset electric kettle, which retails for $84.99. Its retro looks should blend in better in kitchens where a typical modern steel kettle would stand out, and it's designed to be simpler to use than many modern kettles too.
The Haden kettle has a capacity of seven cups, and monitoring how much of that capacity is used at any given time is as simple as checking the built-in gauge. It doesn't offer the specific temperature settings of some of the other kettles here, but there's a straightforward LED indicator light to show when the water has boiled. Notably, other features like temperature holding are also absent. However, that relative lack of features hasn't stopped it from garnering praise from both independent reviewers and customers, making it a safe bet if you need a simple but stylish appliance.
Govee Smart Kettle
We've previously included the Govee smart kettle in our roundup of smart devices that could improve your kitchen, and it remains an appealing option if you're a fan of smart home tech. The kettle can be connected to a companion smartphone app which can schedule a boil time or turn the kettle on remotely, as well as controlling its exact temperature settings to within a degree. Several preset temperatures are included for popular drinks like green tea and coffee.
Users who prefer using voice commands instead of navigating apps will also be pleased, since the Govee smart kettle is compatible with Amazon Alexa. If you already have a range of Alexa-enabled smart home gadgets, this kettle should fit right in. Once the kettle has heated the water to its ideal temperature, it's able to keep it at that level for up to two hours, according to Govee. Like all of the kettles here, it has scored well both in customer reviews and in independent testing, which makes its asking price of $79.99 seem very reasonable indeed.
Elite Gourmet EKT3001 Gooseneck Kettle
Scroll through Amazon and you'll find that the retail platform has plenty of appealing-looking kitchen appliances for under $50. However, the cheapest appliances often come with some compromises. Build quality can vary, warranties might not be as generous, and feature lists are likely to be shorter.
We selected the Elite Gourmet EKT3001 gooseneck kettle as our cheapest pick as it still just about squeezes in under the $50 mark, but it doesn't come with as many compromises as the very cheapest electric kettles on the market. It's available for $49.99 at the time of writing, and has racked up more than 17,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.5/5. Independent reviewers outside of the retail platform also approve of its capabilities.
The gooseneck design should help prevent spills and increase pouring control, while its black-and-copper finish helps it blend in with most styles of kitchen. A screen at the base of the device displays the target temperature, which can be adjusted via a dial or changed to one of 13 presets. It's certainly not short of features considering its price, but there are some drawbacks.
Its 4.2 cup capacity is the smallest of any kettle here, so it's not ideal for larger households. Elite Gourmet also only offers a one year warranty, which is better than some ultra-cheap rivals but still far less than most pricier kettles. The brand says that boiling a full kettle of water also takes around six minutes, making it notably slower than said pricier rivals. It's not perfect then, but for the money, there's still a lot to like.
Our selection methodology
Each of our picks were selected using a combination of independent reviews and feedback from buyers on Amazon. To be included, a kettle needed to have amassed a high amount of reviews for its segment on the platform, with a minimum score of at least 4.4 out of five stars across them. We also drew on our own extensive personal experience to highlight electric kettles with features that make them convenient for both tea and coffee drinkers.